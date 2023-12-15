Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland event starts December 19th, here's everything you need to know about the new event pass

Jingle Belle Mercy skin from Overwatch 2. Blizzard Entertainment

Last overwatch 2 The event of the year is almost upon us. Winter Wonderland is always one of my favorites, given the seasonal theme we see on many of the maps and some of the awesome skins that come out. Three limited-time game modes from previous years are also returning. But the big change this time is how Blizzard is handling event cosmetics.

You’ll be able to earn rewards through the Winter Faire Event Pass, which features both free and premium tracks. For every nine games you play overwatch 2 During the event (wins count double), you will earn tickets. You can spend these to unlock rewards, just like you would spend for rewards at an amusement park.

Overwatch 2’s hero Ilari in her Winter Jammies skin. Blizzard Entertainment

Play on the free track and you can earn enough tickets to unlock a free legendary skin: Formalwear Cassidy, Formalwear Baptiste or Winter Jammies Ilari. Seeing as Pajamei is my favorite skin in the game, I know which of those I’d go for.

However, if you’re willing to get 500 Overwatch Coins (about $5), you can unlock additional rewards on the Premium Track. Thus, you will be able to get three additional legendary skins along with other cosmetics. The skins offered here include the new Legendary Wrapping Paper Reinhardt and other skins like the Starcraft-inspired Kerrigan Widowmaker. overwatch A few years ago players were able to unlock the game for free.

The Winter Fair in Overwatch 2’s Winter Wonderland event. Blizzard Entertainment

It’s up to you to determine whether the skins offered through the Premium Track are worth the 500 coins and how long it will take to earn enough tickets to unlock all the skins you want. Still, it’s good to see that Blizzard is willing to experiment with monetizing event skins. For example, Reinhardt could easily have a shop skin that cost 1,900 coins. Giving players the opportunity to unlock a legendary skin of their choice for free is also welcome.

Meanwhile, Mei’s Snowball Offensive, Yeti Hunt, and Freeze-Flash Elimination are all fun modes and I’m happy to see them back in the mix. You can complete challenges in these modes to earn extra XP for the Season 8 Battle Pass.

Tracer’s formalwear skin in Overwatch 2. Blizzard Entertainment

Last but not least, several holiday-themed skins will be appearing in the shop over the next few weeks. You’ll be able to acquire the Legendary Formalwear skins for Nutcracker Farah and Festive Kiriko, as well as Tracer and Sojourn. On top of all that, you’ll finally be able to get your hands on the Jingle Belle Mercy skin that fans have been asking for since that look debuted in the Winter Wonderland key art a while ago.

overwatch 2The Winter Wonderland event will run until January 9. You have until January 15th to redeem your tickets for the Winter Fair. If you have any unused tickets after that date, Blizzard will convert these into credits you can use to unlock overwatch 1 Cosmetics in Hero Gallery.

