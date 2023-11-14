Overwatch 2: Roadhog’s rework and new ability explained, plus November 14 patch notes

Roadhog’s Overwatch 2 rework goes live on November 14th. Blizzard Entertainment

Roadhog is the latest overwatch 2 The hero will get work again. Ahead of its update kit going live on November 14, Blizzard has said Find out what has changed,

Let’s start with the scrap gun. Secondary fire is farther and will deal more total damage per shot (from 150 to 160). Shotgun pellets will be less per shot, but each of them will cause slightly more damage.

In the center of the shot, there will be four large projectiles that each deal 15 damage. In other words, it seems like Blizzard is effectively combining the left click and right click of the scrap gun.

However, the weapon’s critical damage multiplier has been reduced from 2x to 1.5x. This seems to make Hogg’s hook-fire-melee combo less effective.

Take a Breath is being reassigned to Secondary Fire by default, and it will be quite different. It is based on a resource meter that refills slowly (like Moira’s healing spray) and will take 12 seconds to fully recharge.

The cooldown has been reduced from eight seconds to one second and the ability will remain active as long as you hold down the button (although you can switch back to the toggle option in Settings). When the meter is fully topped up, it can heal up to 450 of the Hog’s HP in three seconds.

Hog’s damage reduction benefit is being reduced from 50% to 30%, so he may find it harder to avoid D.Va Bombs or RIP-Tires. The healing he receives from allies will also not be increased when Take a Breath ends.

Moving abilities to the resource meter seems like a good idea overall. This will give players more control over Take a Breath, just like you need to hold down elemental fire to use the Whole Hog ultimate.

Last but not least is Hog’s new ability, called Pig Pen. According to Blizzard’s updated kit, it will “launch a trap that will slow and damage enemies.”

According to 6cyx’s Twitch stream, which lead hero designer Alec Dawson joined to discuss the changes, this ability deals 60 damage when triggered and 30 damage per second in an area for three seconds – in other words , is enough to kill a tracer. Unlike Junkrat’s trap, enemies will not be stuck in place. 40% movement reduction will be implemented. Has a 12 second cooldown.

This sounds to me a bit like Sojourn’s Disruptor Shot, although it works more like a deployable trap that waits for the enemy to trigger it. I’m not sure Roadhog needs this change, but we’ll see how it goes starting tomorrow.

Updates: blizzard sent overwatch 2 Patch notes for November 14, including some bug fixes. Here they are in full:

hero update

road Hog

Developer Comments: The overarching goal of Roadhog’s redesign was to improve his frontline presence on the battlefield as a tank hero and reduce the frustration of enemy players due to how consistently lethal his hook combo has been in the past.

Roadhog’s previous scrap gun primary and secondary fires have been changed to a single primary fire shot that is still most effective at close range but now also deals more reliable damage from a distance.

his take a breath It has been changed to a resource-based ability and moved to Secondary Fire for a more convenient control scheme. It can be used more often but will need to recharge its resource over time, increasing its flexibility as a tanking tool and not making it as easy to counter.

She now has a new ability called Pig Pen, which is a deployable trap that activates when near enemies, dealing damage and slowing them. This enables Roadhog to have control over a wide area and, with a little pre-planning, can be used to either help protect his allies or further increase the effectiveness of his hook combos.

scrap gun

The previous secondary fire functionality has been removed.

Total damage per shot increased from 150 to 160.

Number of shotgun pellets reduced from 25 to 16.

Shotgun pellet damage increased from 6 to 6.25.

Now fires a volley of 4 large projectiles in the center of the shot.

Each shrapnel deals 15 damage.

Critical damage multiplier reduced from 2x to 1.5x.

take a breath

Now the secondary fire has been captured and activated.

Cooldown for each use reduced from 8 seconds to 1 second.

A new resource meter has been added. This meter will drain while Take a Breath is active and recharge when not in use.

Take a Breath takes 12 seconds to charge from empty to full.

When fully charged, Take a Breath can heal 450 health over 3 seconds.

Take a Breath will now remain active as long as the hotkey assigned to it is held down.

Added an option to “Toggle Take a Breath” under Options > Controls > Roadhog.

Damage reduction reduced from 50% to 30%.

No longer increases healing received when expired.

small pen

This is a new ability assigned to Ability 2 by default.

Launch a trap that slows and damages nearby enemies.

Deals 60 damage when triggered and 30 damage per second in an area.

3-second duration once activated.

40% speed is slow.

Cooldown is 12 seconds.

bug fixes

General

Fixed in last update – Fixed loading issues in the shop.

Fixed in previous update – Fixed rumble issue on some abilities activating for all players in the match.

heroes

lifeweaver

Fixed a bug that caused Life Grip to clear the Orb of Discord.

Fixed a bug where players exiting the petal platform before it fully raises would become immune to EMP.

sombra

Fixed an interaction that could result in Sombra being pinned by a charging Reinhardt instead of teleporting to a thrown translocator.

Fixed a bug where the hack did not work properly when enabled as a toggle.

Fixed a bug that resulted in invisibility not being reset after exiting combat.

This was fixed in the last update – fixed the 10% reduction in Sombra’s ultimate cost.

Fixed in previous update – Fixed an issue where the Discord cooldown UI was displaying on invisible Sombra in some cases.

source

Fixed an issue that could result in Zarya’s projected barrier failing to deploy.

Fixed an issue that could result in Zarya's projected barrier failing to deploy.