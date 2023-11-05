Overwatch 2: First gameplay revealed for upcoming DPS hero venture

Concept art for the upcoming Overwatch 2 Damaged Hero Venture Blizzard Entertainment

hearing from us overwatch 2 The team has been trying to be more transparent with fans for quite some time now. I think they’ve made some big strides in the right direction, and an example of this is the team offering an early look at the gameplay for the DPS hero that will be coming in Season 10 (ie in April 2024).

Venture is a non-binary Canadian damage hero (I was hoping they’d be Scottish but alas). Main character concept artist Daryl Tan said he is a “stunning archaeologist”. Venture has an “unquenchable thirst for the treasures and hidden secrets of the past.”

The hero has a powerful drill that they can use to dig underneath the map, which feels weird. It’s a fun, refreshing experience of mobility overwatch 2, Seeing that so many heroes are capable of taking to the skies.

The venture will suffer losses when they burst out of the ground. They cannot take damage while they are burrowing and can take health packs while underground. Game director Aaron Keller said that the Venture’s weapon fires a projectile that travels a set distance and explodes.

The Venture also has a dash capability that works anywhere – on the ground, underground or in the air. Team 4 hasn’t quite delivered the ultimate feel for Venture yet, but based on first impressions they look like a lot of fun to play.

Meanwhile, Blizzard revealed some more details about the support heroes coming to Season 12. Codenamed Space Ranger (honestly, I hope this is her permanent name), she is a mobile support that hails from Mars.

Tan revealed that the Space Ranger will have considerable vertical mobility – there are thrusters on his suit and boots. However, Team 4 is unwilling to discuss his kit in detail. This makes sense, as things could change between now and her planned arrival, which will likely be in August. In fact, his weapon has already been changed from what is seen in this early concept art:

On that note, don’t expect Blizzard to back off from its rhythm of releasing a new hero every other season.

“This is actually the highest number of heroes we’ve had in development simultaneously at one time,” hero design producer Kenny Hudson told media in an interview this week. “Looking at the schedule – which is my thing every day – I’m pretty confident that we’re pretty comfortable with things, and pretty confident that we’re going to hit our goal of releasing a hero every other season. Have been. ,

