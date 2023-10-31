Overseeing generic AI: New software leadership roles emerge



Baona/Getty Images

Most software leaders are already – or will soon be – incorporating generative AI into their daily work activities. According to Gartner analysis, by 2025, more than half of all software-engineering leadership role descriptions will explicitly require oversight of generic AI.

This change in responsibilities brings urgency to expand the scope of software leadership far beyond the bounds of application development and maintenance. According to Gartner analyst Harita Khandabattu, team management, talent management, business development and enforcing ethics will be part of generic AI oversight.

Although generic AI won’t replace developers, “it has the potential to automate some aspects of software engineering,” she adds. And while it “cannot replicate the creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities of humans,” AI acts as a force multiplier that can increase efficiency.

Also: Everyone wants responsible AI, but few are doing anything about it

Other experts also recognize the importance of software engineering leadership positions. Nicholas Berente of the University of Notre Dame and Bin Gu of Boston University, writing in MIS Quarterly, say, “The role of managers in the growing societal change associated with AI cannot be overstated.”

“It is managers who make all the important decisions about AI. They oversee the development and implementation of AI-based systems, managers use them in their decision making, leverage them to target customers, And monitor and adjust decisions, processes, and routines. That’s appropriate AI. Managers allocate resources, oversee AI projects, and control the organizations that are shaping the future.”

Challenges for managers include mapping AI against business strategies, fostering human-AI interfaces, as well as paying attention to “data, privacy, security, ethics, labor, human rights, and national security,” said Berente and his co. -The author explains.

Business alignment will be another key leadership competency. Industry leaders suggest that AI in its major forms – generative and operational – is not only a productivity tool for developers, but this emerging technology also presents business opportunities that software leaders need to understand and pursue . “AI projects are not just technology projects,” says John Roese, global chief technology officer at Dell Technologies.

“The good ones are tied to business outcomes. AI projects almost inevitably disrupt organizational structures and they are not technical decisions. Every investment and shift to automation causes legacy jobs to disappear and the cost to operate that automation. New jobs are created charged for it.”

Also: AI will change the role of developers forever, but leaders say that’s good news

The demand for new leadership skills means IT professionals should expect an expansion of the teams that software leaders participate in or lead. “AI breakthroughs have given rise to a new level of technical expertise, such as AI experts and machine learning engineers, who develop and deploy AI algorithms and neural networks,” says Brian Madden, global head of AI marketing at AMD.

“AI and its deployment are evolving at a rapid pace. AI projects require a comprehensive approach to ensure that not only practical and technical factors are considered, but also governance, policy and ethics are adhered to. Are.”

It is also important to remember that AI leadership is likely to be a team game. While most AI efforts are typically led by a CEO, CIO or head of engineering, Naveen Zutshi, CIO of Databricks, says, “Employees from different departments build internal use cases to accelerate product capabilities for customers. We should cooperate together while doing this.”

“Teams on the business side of the organization can work with the CIO and engineers under IT to create internal big language models that improve business processes across all departments.”

Also: MongoDB CTO says AI will massively change software development

This demand for collaboration means that AI success “will depend on open partnerships and collaboration across technology, business, and society,” says AMD’s Madden.

“As AI becomes more ubiquitous in industries such as healthcare, finance, and education, AI application developers will need domain experts to provide context and insights. Those insights will help the technology community plan their application of AI in the best ways.” “This will help improve the best return path for your customer base. Roles will emerge that will bring policy experts into the realm of application development.”

In addition to line-of-business expertise, the rise of AI will also mean an increasing focus on rapid engineering and capabilities to learn in context. “This is a new ability for developers to adapt signals to larger language models and build new capabilities for customers, further expanding the reach and capability of AI tools,” says Databricks’ Zutshi.

Also: Software developers work best in teams. Here’s how AI is helping

Another area where software leaders will need to lead is AI ethics. Gartner’s Khandabattu noted in his analysis that software engineering leaders should “work with or create an AI ethics committee to create policy guidelines that help teams responsibly use generative AI tools for design and development.” Will do.” Software leaders will need to identify and help “mitigate the ethical risks of any generative AI products developed in-house or purchased from third-party vendors.”

Ultimately, talent recruitment, development and management will also get a boost from generic AI, says Khandabattu. Generative AI applications can speed up recruiting tasks, such as conducting job analysis and writing interview summaries. For example, she says, software leaders can “instantly enter a request for keywords or key phrases related to skills or experience for platform engineering.” Generative AI will also support skills management and development. Khandabattu says: “This will help software engineering leaders rethink roles by identifying skills that can be combined to create new positions and eliminate redundancies.”

Source: www.zdnet.com