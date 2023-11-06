Overseas Hakka people urged to assist in development of GBA

According to a senior government official, the creation of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, as well as efforts to promote coordinated development between urban and rural areas in Guangdong province, have provided entrepreneurs with a comprehensive platform to expand their businesses. Has helped to provide. ,

Guangdong Governor Wang Weizhong said, “We are making every effort to create a better environment for foreign and domestic entrepreneurs to innovate and start businesses in Guangdong, because we always cared about the development of Hakka businessmen abroad And it has been given importance.” ,

Wang made the remarks on Friday during the opening ceremony of the sixth World Hakka Entrepreneur Conference in Meizhou, located in the mountainous eastern region of Guangdong. Meizhou is home to thousands of Hakka people, whose ancestors are believed to have migrated south from central China centuries ago.

“We sincerely hope that foreign Hakka entrepreneurs will participate in the high-quality development of Guangdong, especially the coordinated development between urban and rural areas,” Wang said.

On Friday, Hakka business representatives launched an action plan to support Guangdong’s strategic “One Hundred, One Thousand and Ten Thousand” project, which aims to facilitate coordinated development between urban and rural areas.

The project got its name because it aims to target high-quality rural development of 10,000 villages in 1,000 townships of 100 counties in Guangdong. It was launched at the beginning of the year and resulted in Meizhou’s GDP increasing by 5.3 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2023.

Additionally, Meizhou launched 179 industrial projects with a planned investment of 39.8 billion yuan ($5.44 billion) in the first eight months of this year, according to local government data.

The Hakka people live mainly in the relatively underdeveloped mountainous areas of Guangdong, Jiangxi and Fujian provinces and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Globally, there are more than 7 million Hakka people living in more than 80 countries and territories whose ancestors were from Meizhou, according to the conference organizer.

“We have always viewed the real economy as the foundation of development, and manufacturing as the leading industry to drive the development of an industrial technology innovation center with global influence,” Wang said.

According to Wang, Guangdong, a traditional economic powerhouse in South China, will continue to expand high-level openness and adapt to the market-oriented and international business environment while adhering to the rule of law.

Five parallel sessions took place in France, Canada, Argentina, Australia and Mauritius on Friday to further enhance the global impact of the Hakka Businessmen’s Conference, promoting relationships and collaboration between Hakka business representatives and chambers of commerce globally.

According to Guo Yile, Deputy Secretary-General of the Guangdong Provincial Government, the conference is regarded as one of Guangdong’s three major platforms to help the province open its doors and expand its Sino-foreign exchanges and cooperation.

A series of activities were also held during the conference, including investment talks, educational forums, special lectures on Hakka culture, Hakka cuisine festivals and football competitions.

Source: www.chinadaily.com.cn