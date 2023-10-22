Overcoming Challenges in Upgrading the Vietnamese Stock Market

Saigon Invest 22/10/2023 05:05

In conversation with Saigon Investment, Dr. CẤn VĂN Lằc, Chief Economist of BIDV and member of the National Fiscal and Monetary Policy Advisory Council, addressed the important benefits that upgrading the stock market will bring to Vietnam’s financial system and economy.

However, he also highlighted several important issues that need to be resolved to transform the stock market into a “transparent” and “professional” entity.

Journalist: – Sir, what will be the benefit of upgrading the stock market?

Dr. Kan Van Lằc: – The stock market plays an important role in the Vietnamese financial system as a channel for both enterprises and investors to place capital in medium to long-term investments. The ability to attract foreign capital inflows also depends on the liquidity, quality and efficiency of the market. International investors often rely on valuations from organizations such as FTSE and MSCI when making investment decisions. If Vietnam achieves emerging market status in these assessments, the impact will be substantial. This will attract more significant, more stable and diversified capital flows from foreign investors.

Investment funds and fund management companies generally allocate a large portion of their investments to developed and emerging markets due to their stability, diverse product offerings and larger transaction scale compared to frontier markets. Therefore, achieving emerging market status will attract substantial medium and long-term investment capital. Passive investment funds such as ETFs, which typically focus on emerging markets, automatically allocate a portion of their capital to advanced markets, typically limiting exposure to frontier markets to 2-3% of their portfolio. Are.

This requires improvements in various conditions including information transparency, institutional framework, mechanisms and trading conditions in the stock market. This motivates the stock market to work towards meeting the upgrading criteria set by these rating organizations. The development of the stock market not only benefits the financial system but also promotes a more balanced development of the country’s economy. This provides additional channels for businesses to raise capital, and investors gain access to more reliable medium and long-term investment opportunities, contributing to overall economic growth.

– To achieve the government’s goal of upgrading the stock market before 2025 as outlined in the “Restructuring of the Stock Market and Insurance Market Project for 2020 with a Vision of 2025”, what solutions should be implemented?

– In my view, the focus should be on addressing payments issues in late 2023 and throughout 2024. The most significant change should be the removal of the requirement that investors must have funds available at the time of placing the order, as set out in the Ministry of Finance’s Circular 120/2020/TT-BTC. Instead, investors must be required to have funds available when acquiring shares, which is a common practice in developed markets. This transformation should be completed by 2024 (FTSE announces the rankings twice a year, in March and September), to allow Vietnam to achieve its upgrading target.

– Currently, the most important issues during the stock market upgrading process are foreign ownership and the possible liberalization of the foreign exchange market. In your opinion, what solutions are needed to address these challenges?

– Foreign ownership in Vietnam is currently regulated by Government Decree 155/2020/ND-CP. The regulations state that foreign ownership limits are (i) determined by international treaties of which Vietnam is a member; (ii) specific industry laws; (iii) Listing rules in industries with restricted foreign market access. In cases where no specific rules exist, the maximum foreign ownership ratio is set at 50% of the charter capital. The challenge lies in industries with foreign ownership restrictions and those included in the list of restricted market access. To address the issue of foreign ownership, Vietnam needs to revise regulations for each industry and reconsider industries that limit foreign investor market access.

With respect to foreign exchange market liberalization, MSCI assesses the standard of market liberalization as a freely convertible currency, including an active foreign exchange market. Vietnam has not yet fulfilled these conditions. The VND is not freely convertible as the country strictly controls payment transactions and foreign exchange transfers. Converting VND to other currencies and vice versa is not straightforward and sometimes requires the use of a “third” foreign currency. The absence of foreign exchange trading markets abroad also hinders the ability of foreign investors to convert VND into other foreign currencies. Vietnam needs to amend existing legal documents such as the Foreign Exchange Ordinance and Decree 70/2014/ND-CP to promote liberalization by reducing restrictions on foreign exchange transactions and money transfer activities in and out of Vietnam.

– thank you so much.

Source: www.bing.com