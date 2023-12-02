Over 80% of Bitcoin Holders Now in Profit – Report

Over the past week, Bitcoin has attracted a lot of attention, gaining 2.58% in seven days, according to data from CoinMarketCap. During this time, the leading cryptocurrency has surged from trading around $37,800 to almost surpassing the $39,000 price mark.

Following this positive price movement, Bitcoin has recorded some impressive metrics that may increase investor interest in the coming weeks.

Bitcoin Experiences Highest Profitability Level in Two Years

Via a Friday post on X, blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock reported that 81.35% of all Bitcoin holders are currently in profit. This marks the highest profitability level experienced by BTC investors since December 2021, when the token was valued at more than $50,000.

BTC Profitability Reaches Highest Level Since December 2021!

Over 80% of Bitcoin addresses are currently at profit. This is the highest value since December 2021, when prices were above $50k per Bitcoin

Interestingly, Bitcoin’s profitability is likely to remain high, with several factors indicating that the market leader may soon surpass the $40,000 price zone.

First, there is currently a high level of optimism regarding the approval of a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On Friday, Bloomberg analyst James Seifert created a lot of hype in the crypto community as he predicted that this potential approval order would come between January 8 – January 10, 2024.

Therefore, in anticipation of the huge institutional demand that spot ETFs could introduce to the BTC market, investors are likely to begin increasing their Bitcoin holdings, which could result in higher prices in the coming weeks.

Additionally, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has stated that there will be no further rate hikes in the coming months. This development, if true, paves the way for Bitcoin along with other digital assets to experience greater price gains as increased Fed rate hikes are known to discourage investments in high-risk assets like cryptocurrencies. Is.

However, despite these favorable indicators, it is fair to say that the crypto market is subject to many forces, and all investors are advised to do proper research before getting involved in the market.

Bitcoin network fee cut by 50%

In other positives for the BTC community, the Bitcoin network experienced a 50% drop in total fees last week. IntoTheBlock reports that this growth was due to a sharp decline in ordinals-related transactions.

The Ordinals Protocol, launched in January 2023, allows the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), known as BRC-20 tokens, on the Bitcoin network. Similar to the Ethereum network with its native NFTs, higher levels of interest in Ordinals result in higher network fees and vice versa.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $38,758, down 0.17% in the last hour. Meanwhile, the asset’s daily trading volume has increased by 4.97% and is valued at $20.37 billion.

BTC is trading at $38,810 on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSD chart on tradingview.com

