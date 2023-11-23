According to Glassnode, the amount of Bitcoin supply in profit has reached levels seen two years ago as the market hit its all-time high in November 2021.

In its ‘Week on Chain’ report released this week, the analytics provider said the amount of unrealized profits held within these coins remains modest.

The percentage of Bitcoin’s circulating supply currently held in profit reached 83.6% or 16.36 million BTC during last week’s rally. Moreover, it is historically significant, well above the all-time average value of 74%, Glassnode said.

Bitcoin accumulation accelerates

Bitcoin reached its highest level of the year at $37,900 on November 16. However, it has currently retreated 4% from that high as the market continues to cool.

with #bitcoin Trading at a yearly high of over $37,000 last week, more than 83% of the coin supply was back in profitable territory. However, the magnitude of unrealized gains remains modest, and still not enough for long-term investors to warrant disinvestment. – Glassnode (@Glassnode) 22 November 2023

Using accumulation propensity scores, Glassnode reports that this recent surge has seen a greater accumulation pattern than others this year. Two significant rallies occurred in late January and late March when prices increased by 40% and 50% respectively.

This leg-up sees an increase of nearly 40% from $26,800 in mid-October to last week’s high. However, there was a “strong accumulation mechanism” during the recent price expansion, it said, before adding:

“This broad increase in accumulation means that strong market performance and growing optimism around spot BTC ETFs are improving investor confidence in the bullish trend.”

Additionally, the crypto market has been within a bear/bull transition phase for the past ten months as it recovers from the 2022 crypto winter. Moreover, the October rally is the first sustained break above the average transition phase trading levels, it added.

In terms of long-term holder spending and profitability, the Bitcoin market has now entered the “equilibrium phase,” which typically precedes “euphoric” bullish market rallies.

Market reaction to Binance news

As a testament to the strength and overall sentiment of the market, the news that the CEO of the world’s largest crypto exchange and one of the industry’s most mysterious characters is stepping down after receiving a hefty fine from the US Department of Justice didn’t send much of a stir in the market. Is as many people had expected. ,

The total market capitalization has declined by only 3% in the last 24 hours, leaving almost $60 billion in space.

Furthermore, recovery has started to be seen during the Asian trading session on Wednesday morning, with total caps returning to $1.43 trillion.

Naturally, BNB is the biggest loser, falling 20% ​​at one point, but Bitcoin and Ethereum are down modestly and remain within normal daily trading ranges.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com