Over 75% of Web3 games ‘failed’ in last five years: CoinGecko

According to a recent study from CoinGecko, more than three-quarters of all blockchain games launched in the last five years are dead in the water.

Of the 2,817 games launched between 2018 and 2023 that were included in the study, only 690 still have some degree of active player base.

CoinGecko defines a “failing” Web3 game as one where the 14-day moving average number of active users falls 99% or more from its peak.

Over 75% of Web3 games have failed in the last five years. Source: CoinGecko

While 2021 saw the highest number of blockchain games launch in a single year with 738 games, the following year – due to the major crypto decline, saw the highest number of games flop, with 742 games failing in the same year.

According to CoinGecko, this puts the average failure rate of Web3 games for any year since 2018 at around 80%.

CoinGecko notes that low failure years coincide with the return of bull markets, while high failure years fall toward the beginning of bear market cycles.

CryptoKitties was one of the first Web3 games to gain promotion in late 2017, but adoption has since fallen off. Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Axie Infinity are among other Web3 games that launched in earlier years and are still widely used today.

According to CoinGecko, according to recent data, Alien Worlds, Splinterlands, and Planet IX had the three highest average unique active wallets used between January 1 and April 22, 2023.

While 2022 had the highest number of failed games, 2023 has slowed this trend, with only 507 failed projects as of November 27.

“The low failure rate may perhaps indicate stabilization in the state of Web3 gaming,” CoinGecko said.

