November 19, 2023
Over 60 entrepreneurs sign up to business networking event for Exmoor


More than 60 people have signed up for a special Exmoor business networking session being held on Thursday (23 November).

Exmoor National Park Authority (ENPA) is hosting the event to bring together local businesses with its staff and representatives from the Federation of Small Businesses, Somerset and North Devon Council and Visit Exmoor.

It will feature speakers from local businesses who will give a series of short presentations to share their insights, challenges and tips to inspire others.

It also provides a valuable networking opportunity during a light buffet lunch in Moorland Hall, Whedon Cross.

Dan James, ENPA’s Rural Enterprise Manager, said: “This will be an opportunity to meet with like-minded businesses and partner organizations to share what is happening over the coming months with a series of short informative presentations, business case studies and It is going to happen, so that it can be caught.” , and ample time for networking.”

National Park Rural Enterprise Manager Dan James addresses an Exmoor Hill Farming Network meeting. (ENPA)

The event follows the publication of a new vision for Exmoor’s future economy which has been developed by the park authority following almost two years of research and consultation with businesses, communities and stakeholders.

Mr James said: “The overall aspiration for Exmoor is to create an economy that builds community wealth, sits comfortably within its environment and creates opportunities from its distinctive qualities.

“It’s a vision for entrepreneurs to grow their ideas, create opportunities for people to thrive and revitalize the environment.

“It identifies two key factors that are driving change in both the economy and wider society and that demand a response – an increasingly green agenda as a result of the climate and nature emergencies and a more technologically driven digital world .

“A number of priorities, proposals and proposals have been identified to achieve the vision.

“Rural Enterprise will seek opportunities to deliver the Exmoor Partnership vision and identified opportunities.”

Thursday’s networking day will be divided into two sessions, with the first session from 11am to 1pm discussing the economy, greening businesses, growing businesses and planning matters.

The second session will run from 2 pm to 4 pm, focusing on issues related to the visitor economy, including marketing plans for 2024, current projects, making business more accessible and green, connecting with nature and an inspirational session from the national park. shall include. and National Trust Rangers.

Any business person who still wants to participate in this event can register here.

Source: www.wsfp.co.uk

