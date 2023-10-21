Over 40 vendors from various industries including food, music and beverages have signed up for Ghana’s biggest festival so far this year, the Eat Drink Music (EDM) Festival.

Addressing a number of bloggers and journalists at the festival’s media launch held inside the Front/Back nightclub in Osu, a suburb of Accra on Thursday, October 19, 2023, organizers of the EDM festival outlined a number of entertainment and business activities. place during the festival. Several vendors were also present at the media launch.

According to the organizers, the festival will provide many business opportunities, especially for vendors who want to reach new customers. Attending or participating in the two-day festival taking place at Accra’s Untamed Empire on October 28 and 29 will provide many corporate networking opportunities.

EDM Festival co-founders, Paul Nuamah Donkor and Michael Ayenu Mensah, a renowned DJ and entrepreneur, Nicole Amartifio, creative advisor to the EDM Festival team, as well as other organizers of the EDM Festival assured participants that the festival will be extremely exciting for everyone. Fun, safe and secure.

Part of the entertainment activities is the FIFA game tournament. Other fun activities planned for the festival include: Connect 4, Golf, Flip the Bottle Challenge, Dance Trend Challenge, Weight Lifting, Bench Press, Push Up, Arm Rest, Boxing Machine, Big Chess, Tic Tac Toe, Arm Wrestling, Squats, planks, bench press, curls and game board.

Organizers announced that they are collaborating with the Ghana Police Service and private security personnel to provide security to all attending the festival. Additionally, top health and safety measures have been put in place for the EDM Festival, which is also insured and children 12 and under will attend for free.

The overall objective of the EDM Festival – which will be an annual event – ​​is to market Ghana as a preferred tourist destination in Africa and equally to raise funds to support entrepreneurs in the creative sector in Ghana. It will also help create new business opportunities for entrepreneurs in the creative industry, as well as equip them with the entrepreneurial knowledge needed to grow their businesses.

Ahead of the main event, a pre-festival entrepreneurship summit dubbed ‘To the Top’ will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023 at the Cedi Conference Centre, University of Ghana. The summit’s keynote speakers are renowned American music executives. Author, entrepreneur and lecturer, Matthew Knowles.

To the Top is an initiative of the festival that strives to empower dreams, fuel the future and be a catalyst for change by supporting entrepreneurs in their journey to success. The festival aims to raise GHC 200,000 cedis (approximately US$20,000) to help grow the businesses of five entrepreneurs to be selected for the EDM Festival 2023. A portion of the revenue generated from the festival and generous donations will help them meet their goal. ,

