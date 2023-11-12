November 12, 2023
Over 40 of the best deals at Walmart this weekend – Keurig, Samsung, PlayStation and more


As we move deeper into November, we get even closer to mega savings on Black Friday and beyond – but guess what? Some of those hot deals have already arrived at Walmart, with up to 80% off big brands and fan favorites alike. We’re talking huge price cuts here: 40% off a compact Keurig coffee maker, a sleek Shark Vac at less than half the price, and much more. We’ve got all the details on these great buys, along with tons of other Super Scores, so keep scrolling, and get ready to “Add to Cart”… and maximize the savings.

best sales at walmart

  • Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner

    Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV

    Time & True Women’s High Low Sweater Sweatshirt

best vacuum sales

Shark

We’re all guilty of letting dust accumulate from time to time, especially if we’re too lazy to keep that heavy vacuum around. Well, now is the time to revolutionize your cleaning experience, especially with the holidays approaching. Right now this Shark Navigator is only $97 at Walmart – over $100 off – and it’s just what you need to make your work less… like work. the navigator is trace Lightweight, so you can take it with you from room to room without it feeling like a workout session. Oh, and when you have to clean hard-to-reach places like stairs, furniture, and your car, the lift-away detachable pod will allow you to spick-and-span lickety-split them. Based on what five-star reviewers are saying, this will be the best $97 you’ll ever spend: “We have four dogs and three cats in our house, so keeping up with the shedding can be a challenge,” shared A reviewer went. “We recently tried the Shark Navigator XL vacuum, and I was very impressed. This thing managed to suck up all kinds of dirt and hair left behind by my other vacuums! The filter also works better on this vacuum, Because I think it’s not that much dust needs to be dusted off.”

$97 at Walmart

    Black & Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright Vacuum

    Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

    Dyson Explore V12 Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Best TV & Home Entertainment Sales

wal-mart

Did you miss all those summer blockbuster movies? They’ll be coming to a streamer near you any day now, and you’ll want to be ready with a multiplex-worthy TV to get you through the dark days of winter. You won’t do anything better than this dazzling 50-inch set from Vizio — and that $248 sale price is absurd. Its vibrant 4K picture quality will make it feel like you’re living each scene in real time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its clear, crisp display, the set comes with the brand’s SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. “Great product. I’ve always loved Vizio, and this TV definitely doesn’t disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane,” said one happy user. told.

$248 at Walmart

    Samsung 55-inch Class TU690T Crystal 4K Smart TV

    Samsung 75-inch Class CU7000B Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV

best technical sales

wal-mart

Press mute on the outside world and press play on what you want to hear with these popular noise-canceling cans – Walmart bestsellers for good reason. This pair will perfectly transport you to your favorite audiobooks, music and podcasts thanks to its sound-enhancing technology. Plus they have memory foam padding that keeps your ears comfortable for hours. Did we mention they are More than 70% off, “Use them every day!” An excited shopkeeper reported. “I’m autistic and living in the world can be very loud and overwhelming. These headphones, even without playing music, block out excess noise.”

$28 at Walmart

    PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle

best home sales

wal-mart

As the temperatures outside continue to drop, the best place in the world is to hole up in a toasty, cozy nook. Whether you’re planning to relax on the couch or snuggle up in bed, this 72 by 84-inch blanket will completely wrap you in warmth and comfort throughout the winter months (and potentially your Will help you make big savings on heating bills). It offers four heating level options and is currently discounted by $50. One Walmart shopper wrote, “I love the blanket! Very soft and cozy. The size is perfect and the heating level is comfortable.” “Heats up quickly and has no issues with it turning off on its own. Love that it’s machine washable. Even my poodle loves it!”

$53 at Walmart

    fleece maintain electric heated throw blanket

    BLACK+DECKER 1500W Portable Indoor Space Heater

    Secretland 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen

best kitchen sale

wal-mart

This mighty little number will make you a delicious cup of coffee in just minutes – choose whether you want 8, 10 or 12 ounces. cup of joe, press a button and saw, Are you looking for a more serious start to your day? Select “Strong Brew” for greater strength and a more delicious taste. The K-Express also has a removable reservoir for easy refilling and an auto-shutoff feature that will turn the K-Express off five minutes after your last brew cycle. A Walmart shopper said, “This is a great buy – affordable and easy to operate,” adding, “On/off and three cup sizes to choose from, and that’s it!”

$35 at Walmart

    Carrot Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 10-Piece

    Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffeemaker

    Pioneer Woman Timeless Floral and Retro Dot 12-Piece Dinnerware Set

    Carrot Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece

best style sale

wal-mart

Your leggings have met their new best friend in this sweatshirt, which you can now buy in a variety of sizes and cute colors for just $10. Designed with a relaxed fit and a classic crew neck, this supersoft cotton-blend knit pullover features a high-low hem that’s perfect for covering up. It also has ventilated side vents for utmost comfort and ease, making it a great option to wear with jeans, leggings and joggers. “The best top!” Harassed a Walmart shopper. “Very comfortable. Fits true to size. I bought every color. Love!” At this price you can even bring home every color!

$10 at Walmart

    Muk Looks Women’s Jenny Knit Cuff Midcalf Boot

    Portland Women’s Chelsea Boot by Portland Boot Company

    Kate & Chloe Ariel 18-Karat White Gold Halo Stud Earrings

Best Beauty & Wellness Sales

wal-mart

Brushing your teeth regularly is, of course, key to keeping your teeth clean and, um, your mouth clean. If your current brush isn’t cutting it, grab this bestselling electric number while it’s on sale for just $17. Delivering 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute, its sonic technology helps lift stains and food particles more effectively than manual models. It’s also rechargeable, so you won’t have to go a day without it. “My teeth have never felt cleaner!” A shopkeeper was mesmerized by the pearly whiteness. “I feel like I’m getting my teeth professionally cleaned.”

$17 at Walmart

    Sejoy Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner

    Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum

best selling toys

wal-mart

If you’re looking to give the gift of screen-free play, this 100-piece wooden block set is just the thing! Each Smooth Block is perfect for kids ages 3 and up to stack and build to their heart’s content, helping them bring the structures of their imagination to life in tangible, creative ways. Building blocks are especially great for aiding the development of fine motor skills and color recognition, so if your giftee is a little STEM fan, this set is definitely for them. “Having this in my kindergarten classroom is amazing,” wrote one innovative teacher. “This allows me to assess my students in a variety of ways without disrupting their learning and play time. Melissa & Doug products have never let me down.”

$10 at Walmart

    LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Casual House Building Kit

    Hyper Cycles 26-inch 36V Electric Mountain Bike

    Lego Classic Creative Color Fun Creative Building Set

The reviews quoted above reflect the latest versions at the time of publication.

Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to prime deals, and more. (And by the way, those who don’t have Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

