Washington, October 23 (APP): A fundraiser organized by the Washington, DC chapter of The Citizens Foundation (TCF) raised more than $3 million to build seven new schools in Pakistan in its continued effort to provide quality A resolution was taken. Education to the deprived children of the country.

Nearly 700 prominent businessmen, professionals, entrepreneurs and community leaders of Pakistani origin attended the annual gala event, with Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Masood Khan as the guest of honour.

Pakistan-based Citizen Foundation (TCF) is an internationally acclaimed non-profit organization that provides formal education to the underprivileged. TCF-USA is an American nonprofit recognized as a public charity.

At Sunday’s annual gala, hosted by renowned Pakistani-American entrepreneur Hasnain Aslam, TCF-USA community members contributed a total of $3,510,400 to support new projects in Pakistan.

In his remarks, Ambassador Masood Khan thanked TCF-USA for the “priceless gift”, saying, “You have opened up opportunities that were not previously available to underprivileged children.”

“You have become a respected brand in Pakistan and abroad,” he told TCF-USA members.

Masood Khan also appreciated the services of Ms. Shimmi Kidwai, President, TCF, who has been awarded the Tamgha-e-Khidmat for her decades-long commendable social and humanitarian services.

In this regard, the Pakistani envoy said that since its inception in 1995, TCP has built 1900 schools for about 300,000 children. For its part, the DC Chapter established 43 schools in underdeveloped areas of Pakistan, giving over 5,000 children the opportunity to build a successful and promising future.

He called on members of the community to maintain faith in Pakistan, maintain unity in its ranks and continue to work towards strengthening Pak-US relations.

Masood Khan declared, “Together we will succeed.”

Pakistan has made impressive progress in education, he said, but “we still have a long way to go to educate every child and ensure quality education.”

“These are our national goals as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) designated by the United Nations,” he said.

“To achieve these goals and prepare our children for the future, we need more schools, more money, infrastructure, qualified teachers, better gender parity, renewed curriculum and modern educational technologies.

“We are moving toward that path,” he said.

Source: www.app.com.pk