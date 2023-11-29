Over 10,000 XRP users sign up for Evernode airdrop – what are the requirements | bitcoinist.com

As the highly anticipated Evernode airdrop approaches, XRP enthusiasts are flocking to Zoom to take advantage of the upcoming opportunity. This unprecedented surge in interest resulted in mass adoption of Zoom Wallet, with over 10,000 new users signing up in a single day.

XRP community enthusiasm fuels development of Zumm

The founder of XRP Ledger (XRPL), Vietse Wind, has published a chart screenshot on

“This pattern (first observed a day ago) in XummWallet active user data is called Mount EvernodeXRPL,” Wind said.

According to chart data, at one point on November 26, Zoom Wallet had recorded 17,330 active new users, and the number continued to rise until the next day. Due to growing excitement over the upcoming Evernode airdrop, active users of Xoom Wallet increased to 25,377. These numbers indicate a 45% increase from its previous record and an influx of 10,000 new users in 24 hours.

Evernode has announced its targeted launch schedule for December 18th. The scaling solution said it will deposit approximately 5,160,960 averse following the launch into the airdrop hook, which can be accessed exclusively by participants.

To gain access to the airdrop, users must register XRPL R-addresses on the Evernode platform before the December 11 deadline. The airdrop also comes in two categories, one for XRP holders and the other for beta testers.

After registration, While beta testers are required to import their R-Address key to Xoom Wallet.

Evernode airdrop requirements raise concerns

After Evernode announced its airdrop participation terms, many XRP community members expressed concerns about the security of using their private keys on the Xoom wallet to access the promised airdrop.

CryptoInsightuc, a crypto influencer on X, had expressed concern about the unique circumstances associated with the Evernode airdrop. Expressing his doubt, the crypto enthusiast had asked community members to confirm the validity of the airdrop requirement.

“What do everyone think about this? Is it legal? I don’t like how they want us to link our hardware wallet to XUMM. I was told I just need an XRP address and don’t need to do anything? Has his Twitter been compromised? Those who know more than me, please advise,” said CryptoInsight.

Other community members have also expressed concerns regarding the security of airdrop situations. Some people have chosen not to participate in the Evernode airdrop to avoid potential security risks. While others have sought assurances from Vietse Wind to verify the validity of the requirements.

Bulls and bears struggle for control. Source: XRPUSD on tradingview.com

Featured image from Nasdaq, chart from tradingview.com

Source: bitcoinist.com