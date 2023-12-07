Over 1,000 Bitcoins mined from Satoshi era in 2010 moved to trading desk

Source: Pixabay/Michael Wuensch

On-chain analysis shows that nearly 1000 Bitcoin (BTC) worth more than $43 million were transferred earlier this week after more than 13 years of inactivity.

In a report shared on Wednesday, blockchain analytics platform CryptoQuant reported that 999 BTC were received in a single transaction to a Bitcoin address on December 4.

The transaction involved inputs from twenty different addresses that each sent 50 BTC. While the receiving address was newly created, the BTC sent was still freshly minted, generated from block rewards between August and November 2010.

Earlier Satoshi Nakamoto – the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin – had ceased public communications via email and Bitcoin Talk forums. Before 2012, each Bitcoin block contained a minimum of 50 BTC as a reward for miners.

The transferred coins were eventually consolidated to a different address which now contains 1,028 BTC ($44.6 million). “1K mined Bitcoins were worth a total of $100 at the time of mining,” CryptoQuant said.

The firm estimates that the original owner of the coins was a Bitcoin pioneer who obtained his coins by mining during the early days of the network. It is also suspected that the miner has now sold those coins due to the transaction pattern of the address received.

“There is a possibility that 1K Bitcoin was sent to an OTC or custodian service,” the company said. OTC, or over-the-counter trading, is a private way for institutions to buy or dispose of large amounts of BTC without having an immediate impact on its market price.

When old bitcoin moves

This isn’t the first time that Satoshi-era Bitcoin has moved this year: In July, a wallet that had spent 11 years inactive Sent 1,037 BTC to a new address. Those coins were first acquired in April 2012 and were worth just $5.37 each at the time.

in August, another wallet 1005 BTC transferred after 12.8 years of dormancy.

Satoshi era coins are generally considered lost by their former owners, as most investors from that era were unlikely to resist selling during Bitcoin’s volatile price history.

Blockchain data from Glassnode shows that BTC could see strong gains in the future as most long-term holders (155 days+) are still unwilling to give up their coins at current prices.

However, the price remains well above the actual market average price – the level at which the average investor acquired their coins – of around $31,500.

Enter your email for our free daily newsletter

A quick 3 minute read about today’s crypto news!

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Source: cryptonews.com