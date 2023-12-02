Over $100 Million Liquidated As Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rises To $40K

While most weekends go relatively quiet for the volatile cryptocurrency industry, this time saw more impressive price increases for BTC and many assets.

This resulted in a new 19-month high for the primary digital asset and millions of dollars in liquidations, mostly for short positions.

As cryptopotato As reported earlier today, BTC reached a multi-month peak of $39,000 on Friday evening for the first time in more than a year and a half.

The asset failed to continue its momentum and retreated several hundred dollars. However, there was a strong feeling among the community that another step was being taken.

This price surge actually happened on Saturday evening as Bitcoin surged by a massive amount in a matter of minutes thus coming just inches away from hitting $40,000 for the first time since May 2022.

However, so far, the asset has been unable to break that level and has fallen to around $700.

Many altcoins have also increased by notable percentages, but have retreated, just like BTC. Nevertheless, Chainlink is still up more than 7% on the day and trading above $16. Other impressive gainers include RUNE (11%) and NEAR (6%).

The second-largest cryptocurrency – Ethereum (ETH) – has added 3% of value and jumped above $2,100.

This increased volatility has caused losses to highly leveraged traders as the total number of liquidations has exceeded $100 million on a daily scale.

Somewhat expectedly, most of the doomed traders had shorted the market. The single largest liquidation order was worth $2 million and occurred on OKEx.

