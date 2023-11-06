More than 100 councils have signed a letter to the government. Pictured is Eastbourne Town Hall

More than 100 council leaders have signed a letter to the Chancellor calling on him to “avert the homelessness crisis”.

The cross-party letter, signed by 119 council leaders, comes after an emergency meeting between officials.

Twenty-four Conservative councils have signed the letter which describes “unprecedented pressure on temporary accommodation services” which is driving councils towards bankruptcy.

The letter calls on the Government to “give councils the long-term funding, flexibility and certainty needed to increase the supply of social housing”.

Councilor Stephen Holt, leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “The 119 council leaders representing areas across England and of all political persuasions call on Council Leader Jeremy Hunt to recognize the seriousness of this situation and to provide appropriate funding and response to local government. Are saying.

“I have no doubt that the Chancellor and the Prime Minister understand that this is putting at risk the future of services that support and maintain hundreds of thousands of vulnerable residents. They cannot let the safety net we provide fail them, they must act now.

“I am also grateful that so many officials have responded so quickly and positively to our joint letter. We all agree – this is a national crisis.”

Last week the emergency summit was set up by Eastbourne Borough Council and the District Councils Network.

Hastings Borough Council could be bankrupt by March due to pressure from a rise in the number of people needing temporary accommodation.

Councilor Hannah Dalton, District Councils Network Housing spokesperson, said: “Councils do not have the money to deal with this increase in demand for temporary accommodation and without Jeremy Hunt’s action they will have no choice but to cut services . The scale of the problem is so great that some councils will find themselves effectively bankrupt.

“Unless action is taken in the Autumn Statement, the most vulnerable people in society will continue to be hit hardest – the lifeline their councils provide them will collapse and other public services including the NHS will also be badly hit .

“Funding councils properly will help prevent homelessness now, reducing the need to spend huge amounts on public services like the NHS in the future to tackle the consequences of homelessness.”

