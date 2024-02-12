Outrage in NL after rental company links song ‘Eyes the Bee’ with screaming animals

scheduled tribe. JOHNS, NL – A Newfoundland folk musician says a company should apologize to the province for its “offensive” use of an iconic Newfoundland and Labrador song in an ad that ran during Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast.

Corona Brophy, artistic director of musical group The Celtic Fiddlers, couldn’t believe her ears when she heard “Is the Bye” being played, as an ad for rental company Vrbo shows frustrated travelers finding their vacation accommodations occupied by livestock. It is done.

“For them to use the song “Is the Bye” in this way for their ad was almost like slandering our province,” Brophy said in an interview Monday.

The ad caused a stir on X, formerly Twitter, during the Super Bowl, with some saying the classic Newfoundland song was used to depict something stereotypically rural and undesirable. The ad suggests that using Vrbo is one way to avoid such unpleasant surprises.

Brophy, a musician who also leads workshops on traditional Newfoundland folk music, said the song is an important part of the province’s history, replete with descriptions of fishing, dancing and boat building. The song also includes mentions of Newfoundland locations such as Fogo, Twillingate and Moreton Harbour.

“There’s a lot of history in our songs, especially this one. And that should be respected,” Brophy said, adding that the company should remove the ad or re-release it without the song, and apologize to residents of Newfoundland and Labrador.

“It should not be taken and used this way, it is very disrespectful in my mind. And I know a lot of other people are saying the same thing.”

Brophy said he sent a recording of the ad to Premier Andrew Furey to make sure he saw it. In an emailed statement Monday afternoon, the premier said the use of the “iconic” Newfoundland and Labrador song in the ad is deeply disappointing.

“Our province has so much to offer tourists from around the world – including our rich music history,” Fury said. “This is not an accurate representation of our province, our culture or our people. I encourage Vrbo to stop running the ad until they edit it to include a different choice of music.”

“This place makes a mockery of our competition, not anyone in Newfoundland,” a Vrbo spokesperson said in an email. This is one of many ads in this campaign.” He did not immediately respond to questions about the use of the song, whether the company would apologize or who sang the recording used in the ad.

St. John’s-based history student Andrew Taylor said associating one of Newfoundland’s most treasured songs with farm animals, as Vrbo did in its advertising, is “unfortunate and disgusting.”

“My girlfriend and I were sitting on the couch watching the game and we both looked at the TV and just stared at each other. We couldn’t believe it,” he said in an interview Monday.

Taylor said that the way the song was used was offensive because it “perpetuates the derogatory stereotype that we are uneducated or laid-back people.”

He said it is important to treat cultural songs like “Is the Bye” with respect, as allowing the song to be used to portray something negative could lead to harmful misinterpretations of the province and its people.

“For Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, our music tells the stories of people who have lived here for 400 years. Loss, tragedy, celebration … it’s important to make sure (the stories) are told the right way,” Taylor said.

According to The Canadian Encyclopedia, “Eyes by” is believed to have originated in the 1870s, and it is unclear who wrote the song. It was transcribed in 1951 by researchers studying Newfoundland folk traditions.

The song has been popularized outside the province through several recordings, including those by Great Big Sea, Dick Nolan and Alan Mills.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2024.

-By Lindsay Armstrong in Halifax.

canadian press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com