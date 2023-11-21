Outlook for India's women entrepreneurs in charts

On November 19, the world celebrated the 10th Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, an annual effort to highlight the issues facing women business leaders. In the last official economic census conducted a decade ago, only 14% of all establishments in India were headed by women. The share is estimated to have improved by more than 20% since then, but women like Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Vandana Luthra and Falguni Nair remain rare examples in a field filled with male leaders. On the bright side, a report released last month found that women-led businesses tend to have more women-friendly policies and fewer workplace barriers. Can India make the business world more welcoming for its women? Here is the data.

beyond the stars

Running a business is risky, but more women are making their mark at multiple levels in the country: the recent success of Nykaa, the first Indian unicorn led by a woman, is one such example. However, there is also a lot of women-led entrepreneurial activity taking place in rural India. Of all women-led establishments, 65% were located in rural areas. Southern states have a large share of women entrepreneurs. According to the last economic census, about 80% of women entrepreneurs in the country are self-financed.

changing dynamics

However, the situation is improving, and a marked turnaround is expected by the end of the decade. According to a 2019 report by Bain & Company and Google, the share of women entrepreneurs could reach 33% by 2030. There has already been tremendous growth in women-led startups, and startups, in general, have proven to be more women-friendly at the top level than traditional firms.

women raise women

In a recent survey of startup leaders, male and female founders were equally likely to view intense work environments as a workplace barrier for women. Although perceptions differ when it comes to mobility, job attrition and care work, female founders are more sensitive to such issues. Women-led startups are introducing more policies to address these issues.

money Matters

For these reasons, women-led businesses will be critical to increasing India’s female labor force participation. The Bain & Company report estimates that women-owned enterprises have the potential to create more than 50-60 million direct jobs by 2030. But India still has a long way to go to make the entrepreneurship environment more conducive for women. The country ranked 57th out of 65 countries in the MasterCard Index on Women Entrepreneurs in 2021. Addressing the funding gap against women founders will be important in the coming years.

$21.9 billion: The estimated funding to women-led startups in India in 2022, just 18% of the total. However, this has increased from 11% in 2017.

Source: www.livemint.com