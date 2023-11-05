‘Out of touch Tories have ruined London for tourists’

Savile Row business leaders call for return of VAT-free shopping in the UK – Paul Grover

Savile Row has a long association with the Tory Party: Sir Winston Churchill held an account at Henry Poole & Co until a dispute over an unpaid bill in 1937, while more recently David Cameron was given an account by his interest in the Richard James suit. Was known for.

Yet the Conservatives were indecisive on Tailoring Street last week.

Fifty or more luxury business heads gathered on Savile Row in driving rain to protest against Rishi Sunak’s tourist tax. No one had good words to say about the current government.

“I don’t quite understand why the Treasury hasn’t been able to explain why this is such a good idea given that everyone across the country is losing money,” says Kiki McDonough, founder of the eponymous jewelery line, whose earrings The cost usually exceeds £4,000.

“I mean, seriously, how far do you have to go to avoid contact?”

The crowd, which included long-time Tory donor and hotelier Sir Rocco Forte, was there to call for the return of VAT-free shopping in the UK.

Retailers ranging from clothing brands to jewelery manufacturers have been up in arms since Mr Sunak was Chancellor of the Exchequer in 2021.

Tax-free shopping is still available in Europe and business chiefs argue that the loss of VAT-free shopping has damaged the UK’s position as a global destination.

Enda Rowland, director of Savile Row tailor Anderson & Sheppard, which has dressed Cary Grant and Fred Astaire, among others, says: “The idea that this is not a discretionary spend, that customers won’t shop around, is just nonsense . If they can find something identical or similar, and get 20 percent off, they will do it. And those who will lose in the long term will be British businesses and jobs.

This is a special form of the luxury industry, where VAT tax exemption was more attractive to buyers given the higher prices of the goods.

Harrods boss Michael Ward is among those who have opposed VAT charges on tourist shopping – Reuters/Henry Nicholls

More than 400 senior executives have added their names to the campaign to scrap the tourist tax and the heads of Harrods, Harvey Nichols and Burberry, among others, have all spoken out against the policy.

However, Caroline Rush, managing director of the British Fashion Council, says it’s not just a problem for major retailers.

She says: “They think it’s a luxury tax for big business, but in reality, it’s the independent people who rely on international tourists, and some of their biggest customers who are not coming to London or living in London. Not shopping.”

Despite mounting pressure, the government, at least externally, has refused to budge on the issue. “Rishi is still privately insisting this is mainly a problem for some luxury retailers in the West End,” says an industry source.

However, there are signs that Mr Sunak’s position may be softening.

Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch was in Japan a fortnight ago to promote British luxury brands in Tokyo and attend the G7 trade summit in Osaka.

His agenda in Tokyo also included finding out how the Japanese duty-free system worked. She is understood to have been impressed by Japan’s tax-free shopping approach.

Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch used her recent visit to Japan to explore the country’s approach to tax-free shopping

In Japan, travelers can qualify for tax-free shopping as long as they stay in the country for more than six months and if the value of the item they purchase exceeds a certain price.

Retailers must obtain a special license to sell tax-exempt goods and confirm that their customers meet certain requirements. In stores that offer tax-free shopping, the tax is either deducted from the purchase price or can be refunded at a dedicated tax-free counter.

Tourists must present their passport at the sale.

While the ‘tourist tax’ is ultimately a matter for the Treasury, Badenoch, who is the bookmakers’ favorite to become the next Conservative Party leader, is taking an active role in examining alternatives.

She told The Telegraph last week: “What I can do is look at options for what a new system might look like if the Treasury ever decided to turn it back on.”

Japan’s system is not without its issues: the country is currently considering whether it should reform the scheme to deal with the increase in tax-free goods sold at higher prices outside the country.

Still, news that a senior minister is at least considering what a potential new approach might look like will be welcomed positively by the retail industry.

The Treasury has insisted that reinstating VAT-free shopping is too expensive and would cost around £2 billion a year at a time when the government is trying to pay off the country’s debts.

It pointed to the examples of Canada and New Zealand, which do not offer VAT-free shopping, and the United States, which does not on a country-wide basis, but are still all popular tourist destinations.

Since VAT-free shopping was abolished, figures show that tourism has increased, but the amount of money spent at the British till has fallen.

Travel from the US to the UK increased by 17 percent in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2019, but the cash they spent in London’s West End declined by 1 percent. Over the same period, spending by American tourists in France increased by 183 percent and in Spain by 174 percent.

Middle Eastern shoppers, once a lucrative source of income for the West End, have also cut back their spending in the capital.

Non-UK visitors can still take advantage of VAT-free shopping if they have products sent directly to their overseas address, but retailers say this is not as popular as taking clothes with themselves.

“The whole idea of ​​having a good time in London, ordering a few things, having a great time, picking them up, wearing them in a restaurant… that’s gone,” says Rowland.

It remains to be seen whether this insult will be enough to convince the Prime Minister to take a U-turn. At least, the officials gathered in Savile Row last week will be hoping that alternatives to Badenoch are gaining popularity in Downing Street.

A spokesperson for HM Treasury said: “VAT-free shopping does not directly benefit Britons – it allows foreign tourists buying goods in the UK to claim the VAT back when they return home.

“The evidence shows that the main drivers for tourists visiting the UK are our rich history and heritage, and vibrant towns and cities – not shopping.”

