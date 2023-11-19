Ousted OpenAI CEO plans for new artificial intelligence company

Tech entrepreneur Sam Altman, who was ousted as chief executive by OpenAI’s board of directors on Friday, is in the process of pitching a new artificial intelligence start-up to investors, according to three people familiar with his plans.

Mr. Altman plans to launch the initiative with his longtime partner and co-founder Greg Brockman, the former chairman of OpenAI, who stepped down on Friday in solidarity with Mr. Altman, said the people, who asked not to be named. Talked on condition of anonymity because the new company for the scheme has not yet gone public.

Details about the potential company are scarce, as Mr. Altman and Mr. Brockman are still working out what it would be. Sources said plans could change rapidly as the pair kept a number of options open.

OpenAI’s board of directors shocked the tech industry on Friday when it suddenly removed Mr Altman as chief executive. By Friday night, the two men were already working on a plan to attract investors for their next venture. The Information first reported on their plans for a new initiative.

Mr. Altman could not be reached for comment. Mr. Brockman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. OpenAI declined to comment.

Mr. Altman and Mr. Brockman spent Friday evening outlining the new company, one of the sources said, and they considered which OpenAI employees would join them. At least three other OpenAI employees have resigned in the past day, according to three people familiar with the matter, who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to speak about it.

Mr. Altman took leave to peek On OpenAI’s board on social media, threats were made to “get shut down” with a joke or to speak openly about the situation.

Major tech investors have rushed to show their support for Mr Altman and have indicated they will back his next venture.

Alfred Lin, an investor at Sequoia Capital, a firm that invested in OpenAI and Mr. Altman’s earlier start-up, Loopt, posted on Were waiting for “Company”. Altman and Mr. Brockman will produce. Former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt posted, “I can’t wait to see what he does next.”

OpenAI kicked off the AI ​​boom late last year when it released ChatGPT, and silicon venture capital firms rushed to invest in start-ups developing similar technologies.

Mr. Altman has pitched several ideas for new projects to investors and other outsiders in recent months. During a fundraising trip last month, where he met with potential investors in the Middle East, Mr. Altman talked about AI-related projects, including plans to develop custom chips for AI with Nvidia. Will compete, according to four people familiar with the matter. The visit of those who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the matter.

He also spoke to Masayoshi Son, chief executive and billionaire founder of tech conglomerate SoftBank, along with Jony Ive, Apple’s former chief design officer, about investing in an effort to create AI devices.

