Now-former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) was expelled from Congress on Friday, but he did not take the night off.

Instead, the disgraced Republican — who was thrown out of the House after a committee alleged he spent campaign funds on Botox and other personal expenses — is Santos. called A “political scandal” – The weekend began by threatening to file ethics complaints against some of the 311 members who voted to oust him.

Representative George Santos on Friday, the day he was expelled from Congress.

The fallen congressman, with the ax firmly in hand, charged New York GOP Reps. Nicole Malliotakis, Nick LaLotta and Mike Lawler as well as New Jersey Democratic Rep. Rob Menendez.

X,Ni On Twitter, notorious liar Santos claimed that on Monday, he will file a complaint against these four with the Office of Congressional Ethics.

He accused lalota While he was going to law school, he had to be a “no-show” while working for the local elections board. A spokesperson for LaLotta hit back, telling The Hill that “George is mad because the congressman has three real degrees, while he lied about one.”

Santos Lawler’s specialty as “suspected campaign finance violations”, stating that a political firm co-founded by Lawler is paying for “services related to his campaign”. Last year, City & State New York reported that Lawler’s election campaigns had paid his own firm thousands of dollars in consulting fees.

At the time, a spokesperson for Lawler told the news outlet that he had not enriched himself from his campaigns and that he had cleared everything with lawyers. In response to Santos’s new allegations, a spokesperson simply told the New York Post that it was a mark of respect to be “attacked by a serial liar and deceiver like George Santos.”

Santos Malliotakis accused, who has previously come under criticism for buying the stock due to “suspicious” trading after private talks with bank regulators. A spokesperson for Malliotakis told the Post, “We do not comment on the expelled George Santos because he is a despised and known serial liar.”

Finally, Santos Said Menendez should be investigated In relation to his father, New Jersey Democratic Senator Bob Menendez – who has been accused of bribery and working as a foreign agent for Egypt, which he denies. A spokesperson told The Hill that the younger Menendez “will not expend any energy” responding to Santos’s “Botox-fueled fits of rage.”

