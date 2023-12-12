OurSky raises $9.5 million to add an API to open-source astronomy – Decrypt

OurSky, a Southern California-based technology company, wants to give amateur astronomers the tools they need to add artificial intelligence and open-source technology to their scans of stars. On Monday, OurSky launched the beta version of its network of telescopes connected via API after raising nearly $10 million in seed funding.

Founded in 2021 by Dan Rolker and Alex Hoskinson, Los Angeles-based OurSky recently announced that the company closed a $9.5 million seed round with investments from Upfront Ventures, Oceans Ventures, Venrex Investment Management, Marlinspike Partners, and Embedded Ventures. Have given.

Alex Hakkinen, co-founder and president of OurSky, explained, “What OurSky has done is really unique – we’ve made Sky respond to API requests.” decrypt, “You can make API requests for data, getting real-time information from this global array very quickly [telescopes]“And then work with it—and encourage developers to use those APIs to build all kinds of applications that are going to unlock the huge amount of data and huge opportunities that we have.”

Open-source stargazing

“Both of us don’t just see this as a show for one company,” OurSky co-founder and CEO Dan Roelker said. decrypt, “We both believe very much in having an open platform, so people who have ideas about what types of AI models to build or what problems to solve can get access to that and engage in those types of activities and You can use OurSky for building modeling.”

Open-source technology allows collaborative development, where multiple contributors can add, modify, and improve software, which ideally leads to more robust, innovative, and widely used technologies.

Rolker said OurSky currently has 55 telescopes at 20 locations to track objects in orbit around Earth, the Moon and beyond. He said OurSky will encourage hobbyists to join its network and share their data, which can be used to track mass discoveries and space debris.

Image: Our Sky

Rolker said, “We’re getting closer to releasing our hobbyist plugins for some very popular open-source platforms so we’ll have lots of enthusiasts looking to collaborate on citizen science, tracking things in space, and more on a variety of applications.” Can be an amateur astronomer.”

citizen scientist

Like the open source model, citizen science involves public collaboration in scientific research as a way to enhance data collection and analysis. By participating in citizen science projects, amateur astronomers can help scientists collect and analyze large amounts of data that may be difficult to process on their own.

While “citizen science” was coined in the 1990s, the public has participated in scientific research for decades. Citizen science examples include Scott Tilley, a Canadian amateur radio operator, who in 2018 spotted a long-lost or “zombie” satellite called IMAGE, allowing NASA to regain contact after losing contact more than a decade earlier. Got permission to reinstall.

Between 2015 and 2016, citizen scientists reported 30 sightings of unusual purple lights in the sky. Enthusiasts named this phenomenon STEV, which researchers at the Aurorasaurus project explained means strong thermal emission velocity increase. Initially a mystery, Steve later solved it through combined ground and satellite data, providing new insights into Earth’s magnetic interactions.

“We created this platform that allows anyone to use it in any way,” he said. Whether it’s tracking a satellite or exploring the universe or understanding lunar orbits or exploring our solar system or all those things.

“We combined all of this – the community, the telescopes that are out there – and took away the complexities of operating these telescopes and opened it up to this big community so you can see the sky all the time, in any direction, 24/7.” “To be able to see the view,” he continued. “What kind of good things can come from that?”

OurSky offers four subscription tiers, each tier offering increased tracking capabilities and support. The free plan allows users to track two nightly objects, a starter at $2,500 per month for five nightly objects with user priority, an advanced level of $5,000 per month for ten nightly objects with higher priority, and comprehensive An enterprise tier for custom pricing for tracking. And 24/7 support.

OurSky’s goal is to support the astronomy community by providing free access to vital data and photographs, Rolker said, noting that astrophotographers often spend a lot of time processing images, which can be a cumbersome task. .

Astronomy and artificial intelligence

While OurSky plans to implement artificial intelligence into its platform, Hakkinen said OurSky has not yet implemented AI integration — but said the company is considering adding an unnamed AI model as early as 2024.

With the use of AI across industries, astronomers are looking to emerging technology to create more robust and comprehensive tools for exploring the universe.

In October, a group of scientists and astronomers from Northwestern University, California University of Technology, Liverpool John Moores University, and the University of Minnesota announced that they had successfully used artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify and classify supernovae. . ,

NASA has also turned to AI for space monitoring and exploration, adding the technology to the development of the 2027 Grace Roman Telescope mission.

“One of the things Roman will introduce us to is new ways of thinking about the universe,” said Dr. Dominic Benford, program scientist for the Nancy Grace Roman Mission. decrypt, “The tools we have to develop to process this data are not the tools we had before. They have to be new.”

Edited by Ryan Ozawa.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Source: decrypt.co