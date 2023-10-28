‘Our Money Matters’ is a financial literacy program tailored for HBCUs

A new program from Wells Fargo seeks to increase the financial literacy of minority and underserved communities, starting with college students.

Financial literacy is more important than ever, and a new initiative from Wells Fargo, Our Money Matters (OMM), seeks to increase the financial understanding of minority and underserved communities, starting with college students. Recognizing that these communities have historically been most vulnerable to discriminatory banking practices and a lack of financial knowledge and resources, OMM strives to develop, support, and expand financial education and strong financial habits on a large scale .

Twenty-eight HBCUs and 15,600 students are participating on the Our Money Matters platform. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Our Money Matters scholarship seeks to provide pathways to career exploration and entrepreneurship. Through coordinated efforts with HBCUs and Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs), OMM is helping alumni, staff and students recover their financial health.

To learn more about the initiative, the Grio spoke with Darlene Goins, executive vice president of banking inclusion at Wells Fargo.

How did Our Money Matters start?

“This initiative began with a partnership between HBCU CDAC (Community Development Action Coalition) and the Wells Fargo Foundation, which focuses on opening pathways to economic advancement for minorities,” Goins said. “Financial literacy is a real entry point to making a difference in the community, and by working with HBCUs, we are giving tomorrow’s leaders the financial education and resources they need.”

What benefits does the program provide?

The OMM program consists of three main components:

1. An online financial center that allows participants to receive financial literacy education and personal finance tools and resources.

2. A financial curriculum that includes curated courses that are integrated into general education and degree programs to promote financial literacy for all participants.

3. The OMM service suite, in partnership with institutions, provides wellness resources to the campus and surrounding communities.

“Overall, these components provide a comprehensive, full-coverage approach to providing students every opportunity to acquire information and knowledge about handling money, building credit, and acquiring wealth,” says Goins.

With so many students graduating with student loans and questions about credit, what specific financial lessons does Our Money Matters offer for HBCU students? Here are some of the lessons students can access through the platform:

Goins adds that there are also Operation Hope financial coaches in select Wells Fargo branches for the community, and they can still be accessed even if you don’t have an account at Wells Fargo.

Has the program been successful so far?

Already, there is strong engagement on the platform, with 15,600 students and 28 HBCUs participating. According to Goins, “Right now, the most viewed course on the platform is Budgeting and Savings.”

What are the future plans for the program?

“We’ve really seen a lot of interest and engagement in the platform, and we want to continue expanding it. We want to include smaller HBCUs as well, not just the largest HBCUs, which get the most attention,” Goins told The Grio.

It is generally the inability to handle money on a day-to-day basis that leads to credit card debt, lack of savings and minimal investments. With credit card debt reaching over $1 trillion and student loan debt loads at an all-time high, Our Money Matters is a program that has the potential to reach students before they sink into debt or incur large amounts of debt. Graduate with loan debt in.

With the financial resources provided by the Our Money Matters program, HBCU students will be able to get a head start on their financial future.

