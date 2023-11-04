Our learnings can help India's mission to build responsible AI: SAP's global AI head

As India prepares to hold its first global artificial intelligence (AI) summit in December, Walter Sun, global head of AI at cloud software major SAP, has said that the government and other stakeholders can learn a lot from companies like SAP. Are. Helping provide them with the information they need to make strong decisions on AI.

Speaking to IANS, Sun, who is an industry veteran of over 18 years, said the more information governments have on AI, the more enlightened decisions they can make to accelerate innovation without harming end users. Can be taken.

“The more we engage with the government on building responsible AI, the easier it will be for us to innovate while talking about fair regulations for the entire industry,” he said.

Transform talent with learning that works. Capability development is important for businesses that want to push the boundaries of innovation. Find out how business leaders are creating strategies to build talent capabilities and empower employee transformation. Learn more “We spend a lot of time talking to customers and working with the latest technologies. So governments can learn a lot from us in terms of helping provide the information they need to make better decisions,” the SAP executive said this week. The company’s head told on the sidelines of ‘TechEd’ conference in Bengaluru.

Following the successful AI Safety Summit in the UK, the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) in New Delhi next month will further discuss the risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI) in the presence of world leaders. According to Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar, the framework will be ready in Korea next year.

As the Council Chair of GPAI, India is set to host the annual summit at Pragati Maidan in Delhi from December 12-14.

Sun’s technological journey stretches back to 2005, when he played a key role in research and product development at Microsoft.

In particular, he was instrumental in the creation of Bing Predicts, a pioneering platform using anonymized and aggregated data for predictive analytics.

This innovation enabled the integration of AI features across Bing Search, Windows, Dynamics 365, and Power Platform.

Sun strongly believes in the potential of generative AI to revolutionize various industries.

“AI is top of mind for SAP. I think it’s extremely important that whenever we build AI, especially generative AI that has a very large footprint of algorithmically produced content, we are on top of that. Keeping a close eye on what we are delivering to the customer,” Surya stressed.

“We know that governments care so we want to partner with them. We also want to lead ourselves because we know AI technology. We can partner with governments to explain what we’re doing and hopefully Let’s do it so they can follow our lead.” He added.

According to him, generative AI can help businesses save money, make them more efficient and productive and also improve the lives of employees, as the realms of enterprise software and AI are constantly converging.

As Generic AI begins to disrupt businesses of all sizes globally and in India, cloud solutions major SAP this week introduced new AI capabilities and advancements for developers to build Generic AI-based apps and solutions. Is of.

With Sun at the helm of SAP’s AI initiative, the company is set to usher in a new era of innovation that will provide customers with unprecedented solutions to tackle their most pressing problems.

(Nishant Arora can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

na/ksk

Source: www.businessinsider.in