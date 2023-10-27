‘Our Flag Means Death’ killed this character at the most brutal time

Nicola Dove/Max

our flag means death There was no shame in changing its characters in the excellent second season. Hell, one was turned into a seagull. But most of the changes were internal. Stead Bonnet (Rhys Darby) finds confidence and somewhat suspiciously approaching competence, culminating in his first brutal murder and resulting infamy. Blackbeard (aka Edward Teach, played by Taika Waititi) has the opposite trajectory: after going on a raiding spree and becoming more suicidal than ever, he becomes serious about giving up thievery forever.

[Warning: Spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Our Flag Means Death below.]

But arguably the most dramatic and fascinating character of Season 2 is Blackbeard’s first mate Easy Hands (Conn O’Neil). Before Season 2, the idea that I would cry over the death of Easy Hands was impossible. But I did; After serving as an obstacle to the show’s biggest relationship in Season 1, Easy Hands became Standout character – a well-written, brilliantly acted, complex individual whose journey weaves the fabric of the show.

Even in the first season, Izzy had a big, lovable fan base. I say “even in the first season”, because the series picks up on Izzy and Blackbeard after their long relationship has turned toxic. In Season 1, Izzy has a very specific idea of ​​who she wants Blackbeard to be, based on who he is. Was When both started sailing with each other. Izzy desires a leather-clad, devious, cunning, murderous version of Blackbeard.

But Blackbeard spent the entire season questioning whether he wanted to be the same person anymore. He admitted that he was bored with piracy and was therefore attracted to Stead, the “gentleman pirate”. Blackbeard increasingly wanted to become Ed, and when he spent time with Steed, he got that opportunity. However, Izzy didn’t like this.

As a result, Izzie constantly tries to tear Stead and Ed apart throughout Season 1. As Izzy tries to pull Ed back into his old patterns, he becomes one. deep Complex characters—within the show and fan base. Even the crew took Izzy to task for her extreme attitude. And when, at the end of the season, Ed got the opportunity stay “Ed” – not Blackbeard – After his break with Stead, Izzy intervenes, telling him, “I serve Blackbeard. Not Edward.”

Looking back at Season 2, it is easy to see that Izzy’s actions stemmed from true love for Blackbeard and sadness that Blackbeard no longer felt the same way. This is what made Izzy such an electrifying, if initially polarizing, character: The reasons for her actions were sympathetic, but her means became inappropriate. If, like me, your primary concern is for the budding romance between Steed and Ed, Izzy can be construed as a straight-up antagonist.

The second season became an exploration of what happens when Izzy gets her wish, when a toxic relationship prevents someone from their natural development. Ed became a particularly manic, fanatical version of Blackbeard, dragging everyone around him into survival mode. Izzy eventually has to accept the fact that she is the cause of this change, so she is the one who has to fix it. This causes him to lose his leg.

Weird Fans Love ‘Our Flag Means Death’—And It Loves Them Too

I had to lose a part of Izzy to make her hot. Gone are the days when the crew thought about throwing her overboard: then watching her undergo her own transformation into, in the crew’s words, “the new unicorn” was amazing. It takes courage to change yourself, and perhaps even more courage to admit that the people you love have changed. Izzy was brave and thoughtful enough to do both, in a very short period of time. It became impossible not to love him and root for him.

The extent of the change is evident from the sixth episode, “Calypso’s Birthday”, when Izzy accepts Wee John’s (Kristian Nairn) invitation to polish herself. A character previously defined by her contempt and hard-headedness was now entering a party in beautiful makeup and hair to sing “La Vie en Rose”. This is quite a change. Fans – new and old – loved it.

That’s what makes it all the more tragic that, at the end of the Season 2 finale, Izzie receives a fatal gunshot wound. The shot of Prince Ricky Barnes (Errol Shand) is random and haphazard, but it seems to be in a dangerous place. However, as an aside – who thought letting a hostage hold a loaded gun was a good idea, hmm?! Easy, Stead, Ed—nobody thought of this? In fact?!

In the moments before his death, Izzy asks for “Eddie”. He fully realizes the nature of their toxic relationship: “I fed on your darkness, Blackbeard. For years, I liked him, even though I knew you would grow out of him, but the truth is that I needed him. Blackbeard, it was us. His last words are, “Just be Ed. there he is.”

On the one hand, killing off a character at the peak of his redemption is cruel – especially for a show like this. OFMD, where fans connect with the characters so deeply. While Izzy had a hearty fan following during Season 1 omfd Fans fell in love with him in Season 2. Their pain was palpable, their struggle empathetic, their growth real. The “La Vie en Rose” moment is likely to go straight into the metaphorical pop culture hall of fame, especially for how that moment of tenderness and beauty is reflected in light of Izzy’s death.

On the other hand, what an absolutely incredible character arc. I’ve begun assessing character deaths based on the following metrics: does their personal arc come to a satisfactory conclusion, and does their death advance other characters’ stories in a meaningful way. Here, the answer to both is yes. Izzy became a champion of her community at the root of a toxic relationship, and in her death, her grave became the seed upon which a healthy future could be born for the man she loved.

Critically, I don’t think Izzie’s death was the only catalyst for Ed’s development. That growth was already happening – Izzy’s ultimate permission to give up piracy, which she had already expressed by encouraging Ed to hear how good it felt to give up his leather, simply by speeding up a process. Gave. hoping that our flag means death When we get a third season, we’ll see how much of his influence continues.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get The Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and get unlimited access to The Daily Beast’s unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Source