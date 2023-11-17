Our children don’t want our paid house or our ashes

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

My husband and I are updating our estate plan.

Our eldest daughter, now 28, will handle our affairs in the event we become incapacitated and cannot handle our finances, and also after our demise.

Our will specifies how our estate will be distributed and determines what kind of medical care we want if we can’t speak for ourselves. We also have a living will that addresses Do we want life-enhancing procedures?

Our goal is to not leave a hot mess behind when we leave. Many people do not plan for their death. According to a 2021 Gallup survey, only 46 percent of American adults have a will. The remaining 54 percent are at the mercy of their states as to how their wealth will be distributed.

Gallup found that Americans age 65 or older are the most likely to have a will, with just over three-quarters saying they have one.

But having an estate plan is not enough. You need to talk to your heirs about your wishes and the reasons behind them. You may also need to reconsider instructions based on those conversations.

One of the things we discussed with our daughter was our wish for a funeral. We want to set aside money to help family members who need financial assistance and we want to contribute to a college fund for a niece and nephew.

The conversation then turned to our two-storey colonial house, which we paid for before my husband’s retirement this year. Hallelujah!

Paying off our mortgage early sparked debate. But it was right for us.

Paying off that loan fulfilled the family’s long-held desire to own a home without a mortgage.

In this house, we have welcomed relatives who needed a place to become financially healthy. Its The central location for our extended family gatherings during holidays, birthdays and college graduations.

We envisioned that at least one of our children, in their 20s, would move into the house after we left. Selling it was not part of our property plan.

“Mom, I’m selling the house,” Olivia said.

“Umm, our house, our choice,” I replied.

I explained to him again – because we’ve talked about this many times – that black people have to stay in their homes. We are a people who suffer greatly from systemic racism, which has made homeownership extremely difficult.

According to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, in 1940, the black homeownership rate was 22.8 percent, almost half the 45.6 percent for whites.

Until 1968, homeowners and real estate agents could legally refuse to sell homes to African Americans and other people of color. Financial institutions, with the support of federal policy, divided up parts of cities in a racially motivated system known as redlining. It allowed banks to refuse mortgage loans based on the caste of the home buyer. The Fair Housing Act of 1968 made these practices illegal.

Two years later, the home ownership rate for blacks was 41.6 percent. Among white families it was 68 percent.

How legacy data secretly explains American inequality

More than five decades later, homeownership rates among blacks have barely moved the needle. According to the Federal Reserve’s recently released Survey of Consumer Finances, about 46 percent of black households owned their own home in 2022. That compares with 73 percent for white households.

I started crying as I reminded Olivia of what I wrote in my “Sincerely, Michelle” series about race, which is that the net worth of most Americans falls short. Equity in their homes. This is the equity that has created generational wealth.

My grandmother, the great-granddaughter of enslaved people, struggled to become mortgage-free and saved before retiring. He explained to me that you should keep the family at home as much as possible.

No, madam, you will not sell our house, I told my daughter after the history lesson.

“Mom, I hear you, and I understand your passion for managing the home,” she began. She’s a trained social worker and therapist, so her tone was pleasant and respectful.

Then he brought up the case of selling our house which I had not considered.

“If you give up a house for one of us, people who don’t get a house in exchange for payment might feel some kind of way,” he said. “Plus, this house is too big for us. Wouldn’t it make more sense for us to take the money and invest it in the homes we want.”

Olivia discussed this with her siblings, explaining that they also wanted to be mortgage-free before they retired. With no mortgage or small home loan, this will free up money they can put toward their retirement accounts or save to send their kids to college debt-free, like we did for them.

I didn’t go to my dream school. Now I am living a debt-free life.

“Won’t this still contribute to wealth-building in our family?” Olivia insisted.

I have counseled families who have stubbornly held on to homes that no one wanted, only to allow them to deteriorate because they lacked the funds to maintain the property. When one heir wants to keep the house but is unable to buy out the other’s share, a lengthy legal battle can occur.

Of the 6 percent of Americans who own a home or inherited other property, nearly half do not use them as a primary residence, according to a Washington Post analysis of Fed data. About 4 percent of black Americans live in an inherited home, compared to about 3 percent of whites.

But what is the point of keeping a house that is not being used or is providing positive cash flow, just because your uncle, father or grandparents made you swear never to sell?

We are changing the will.

Then I raised the issue of Our ashes. “Would you put this on a shelf in your home?”

Olivia said, “Mom, no, we don’t want your ashes.”

More people are being cremated, but what happens to the ashes?

“How about you put some of the ashes in a locket or turn them into a diamond,” I offered in compromise.

“Oh, no,” she said. “I will just keep your memory in my heart and spread your ashes in the ocean because you love the beach.”

If you want more personal finance advice that’s timeless, order your copy of Michelle Singletary’s Money Milestones.

So, our children don’t want our house or our ashes, and that’s okay. It’s not just about what we want. This is also best for them.

