OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2023 /CNW/ – On December 15, 2023, the RCMP federal policing integrated national security enforcement team in Ottawa, Ottawa Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, Canadian Security Intelligence Service and other national security agencies in collaboration and support Partners arrested and charged a young man with terrorism-related offenses under the Criminal Code of Canada in connection with terrorist activity.

The young man was charged with the following offences:

Facilitating terrorist activity by communicating educational material relating to an explosive substance contrary to subsection 83.19(1) of the Criminal Code; And,

Knowingly, directly or indirectly, instructing a person to commit terrorist activity against Jewish persons contrary to subsection 83.22(1) of the Criminal Code.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents the release of any further information regarding this individual.

The RCMP would like to recognize the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), the Ottawa Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police Provincial Counter-Terrorism Section, the Integrated Terrorism Assessment Center and other national security partners for their indispensable collaboration. The intelligence and support provided by CSIS were critical to the arrest. This is another example of how strong collaboration between security and intelligence agencies keeps Canadians safe. The RCMP is committed to continuing to work in partnership with both domestic and foreign agencies to keep Canadians safe and protect Canadian interests at home and abroad.

General Information:

The RCMP is seeing a worrying trend of violent extremism and terrorist use of the Internet, including by young individuals.

Since June 2023, RCMP have arrested five youth on terrorism-related offenses – either terrorism-related charges or charges of providing information for a terrorism offense peace bond.

Warning signs of radicalization:

Advanced identification of early warning signs of radicalization to violence and early stage intervention are essential to help prevent an individual from participating in criminal activities and progressing toward violent behavior.

Violent extremism, whether religious, politically or ideologically motivated, remains a significant threat to public security. The persistent threats of extremist violence and terrorist violence must be taken seriously. It is important to understand that extremism can arise from a variety of motivations and personal grievances, is driven by hatred and fear, and involves a complex range of threat actors. (Source: CSIS Public Report 2022)

We are asking adults in positions of authority (i.e. parents, guardians, teachers, coaches) to be alert to worrisome behaviors that may be linked to violent extremism or other issues that should not be ignored:

growing special associations with new social groups that support or promote violence;

Expression of oppositional “us versus them” attitudes or the belief that the only solution to perceived problems is violence;

dehumanization of others; The strong belief that their pain or suffering does not matter or is somehow justified or justified;

extreme anti-government attitudes;

Clear statements of intent to commit violent acts;

An attempt to recruit or co-opt others for this purpose.

If you are concerned that someone is considering, planning, or preparing to commit an act of violence or helping others commit a terrorist act, contacting your local police department is a good first step. Because they may be able to help stop someone from crossing the border into criminal activities.

If you prefer to contact the RCMP directly, non-emergency tips can be submitted to the RCMP National Security Information Network by calling 1-800-420-5805 or by emailing [email protected] Can be informed. .CA. If there is an immediate threat to your safety, please call 911.

