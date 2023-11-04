Ottawa will determine how much Alberta can get from CPP: Freeland

breadcrumb trail link

Freeland said there was no dispute Friday among finance ministers over Alberta’s right to leave the CPP, but he reiterated earlier warnings about the consequences of doing so.

Published on November 03, 2023 • Last updated 26 minutes ago • Read 5 minutes ago

Finance ministers from across the country met virtually today with their federal counterpart Chrystia Freeland to discuss Alberta’s proposal to leave the Canada Pension Plan. Freeland holds a press conference in Ottawa, Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Photo by Shawn Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

article content

The federal government will provide its own estimate of what proportion of Alberta’s Canada Pension Plan (CPP) assets it would be entitled to, should it choose to withdraw and set up its own parallel program.

The news comes after a meeting of provincial and territorial finance ministers with the Deputy Prime Minister and federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, which lasted more than an hour virtually on Friday.

Advertisement 2

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

This content is reserved for subscribers only

Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada.

Featured articles from David Staples, Keith Geren and others, Oilers news from Cult of Hockey, the Ask EJ Anything feature, Noon News Roundup and the Under the Dome newsletter.

Unlimited online access to the Edmonton Journal and 15 news sites from one account.

Edmonton Journal ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition for viewing, sharing and commenting on any device.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times crossword.

Support local journalism.

Subscribe to unlock more articles

Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada.

Featured articles from David Staples, Keith Geren and others, Oilers news from Cult of Hockey, the Ask EJ Anything feature, Noon News Roundup and the Under the Dome newsletter.

Unlimited online access to the Edmonton Journal and 15 news sites from one account.

Edmonton Journal ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition for viewing, sharing and commenting on any device.

Daily puzzles including the New York Times crossword.

Support local journalism.

Register to unlock more articles

Create an account or sign in to continue your reading experience.

Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional articles per month.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors.

article content

article content

Freeland, who called herself a “proud daughter of Alberta,” told reporters later that morning that she had asked the Office of the Chief Actuary to provide an estimate of the asset transfer based on a “reasonable” interpretation of the provisions. CPP legislation.

“Alberta’s choice about the CPP also impacts every Canadian,” he said.

Freeland said there was no dispute among finance ministers Friday over Alberta’s right to leave the CPP, but he reiterated earlier warnings about the consequences of doing so.

“Protecting the pension of every single Canadian is a priority for our government,” he said, noting the current cost-of-living crisis.

“I really believe that increasing that uncertainty right now will not help Albertans or other Canadians.”

Ottawa has provided its estimate of the province’s potential eligibility from the CPP, which Alberta has sought amid growing skepticism about its calculations.

Related Stories

What the proposed Alberta Pension Plan referendum bill would and wouldn’t do What Alberta can learn from other provinces’ efforts to create pension plans Alberta releases pension plan report, seeks 53% of CPP assets, implementation could cost billions

news headlines

Get the latest headlines, breaking news and columns.

By signing up you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc.

Thanks for signing up!

A welcome email is about to arrive. If you don’t see it, please check your junk folder.

The next issue of Headlines will be in your inbox soon.

We encountered a problem signing you up. Please try again

article content

Advertisement 3

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

article content

Alberta’s pension plan report released in September claims the province will be entitled to 53 per cent of CPP’s assets if CPP chooses to withdraw it.

External analysis suggests this figure is much higher, and the province would be entitled to receive only a fraction of that amount.

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) estimated the province would get 16 per cent, and University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe calculated the province’s revenue would be between 20 and 25 per cent.

No province has left the CPP since its founding in 1967, and scholars say the process of doing so would be unprecedented and complex.

“It will be very complex and it will come at a time of great uncertainty and complexity,” Freeland said of the withdrawal process.

He also highlighted portability as a potential issue for the Alberta plan, noting that it would require a three-way negotiation between the province, the CPP and the Quebec Pension Plan.

Freeland said Alberta will also have to negotiate its own international social security deals for retirees living outside the country, with the CPP having 60 such arrangements, while Quebec’s plan has deals with 39 agencies abroad.

Advertisement 4

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

article content

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, federal Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre, the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, the Alberta Federation of Labor and the CPPIB have also spoken out against Alberta’s plan.

The Finance Minister and Freeland are scheduled to meet again in person, this time on 14 and 15 December.

‘Have been asking for this for several weeks’

In an email statement, Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner said he was pleased to hear that Ottawa is preparing its own detailed analysis.

“We have been demanding this for several weeks. It is important for the ongoing discussion of the Alberta Pension Plan that we have a solid asset transfer number (and the potential benefits to Albertans raised by that transfer amount) on which Albertans can make an informed decision.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Finance Minister Nate Horner at the Alberta Legislature on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Shawn Butts/Postmedia

On Thursday, Horner introduced Bill 2, the Alberta Pension Protection Act, which lays out the legal basis for a potential provincial plan as well as reaffirms that the government will need a majority vote in a non-binding referendum to move forward. Will happen.

But, Premier Danielle Smith said last month she would not take the pension question to a referendum without “hard numbers” on what proportion of Alberta’s CPP assets would be, something that took years of legal battles to determine. It may take.

Advertisement 5

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

article content

Horner’s statement indicates that concerns about higher premiums and reduced benefits for other Canadians if Alberta withdraws from the CPP may be overstated.

“Alberta is committed to ensuring that any potential creation of the Alberta Pension Plan will not deprive our fellow Canadians of a stable pension and its associated benefits.”

‘Unity is strength’: Other provinces react

Friday’s meeting came nine days after Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy Issued an open letter to Freeland He called on the federal government to convene an “important” meeting of finance ministers to discuss Alberta’s proposed withdrawal from the CPP and its impact on other provinces.

He issued a statement after the meeting, reading, “Unity is the strength of the CPP, and it is the strength of our country.”

Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said the need for fairness with respect to pensions was “greatly recognized” at the meeting and that Alberta’s plan could take “a decade or more” to conclude.

“Its support for the CPP and our residents received strong support from across the country.”

Advertisement 6

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

article content

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said he believes Alberta is using the pension question to push back against federal policies he believes have negatively impacted the province, he Said, “I don’t think Alberta is leaving Canada. I think in many ways Canada has left Alberta.”

He said he does not agree with Alberta’s plan to abandon the CPP, saying, “I think there is a way through it.”

Higgs, Harpoyer and Horner each expressed disappointment that the federal carbon tax was not discussed in more detail at Friday’s meeting.

The office of BC Finance Minister Katrin Conroy said the CPP is one of the best pension plans in the world, describing it as “well-managed, well-funded and secure.”

“We need security and stability, not uncertainty about something as important as people’s pensions.”

Nova Scotia Finance Minister Alan McMaster said his counterparts want Alberta to remain in the CPP, saying, “There was real consensus on that today.”

The office of Newfoundland and Labrador Finance Minister Siobhan Coady told Postmedia that a weakened CPP “would be punitive for many different jurisdictions across the country.”

Advertisement 7

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

article content

“Canada works better when everyone works together.”

And, Manitoba Finance Minister Adrian Salas echoed that sentiment, saying, “We will always stand for a strong national pension plan. We are better served as a nation when we work together.”

‘Probably decide not to proceed with referendum’

Also on Friday, the Alberta opposition New Democrats released a letter dated Oct. 17 that Affordability and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf wrote to a constituent, indicating a clear lack of support for moving forward with the province’s pension-plan. Is.

“I believe Albertans are proud Canadians, incredibly generous and caring. and, at this time, will likely choose not to proceed with a referendum,” Neudorf’s letter reads.

Opposition leader Rachel Notley said the note showed the ruling United Conservative Party is divided on the issue.

In a statement, Neudorf’s office reiterated the prime minister’s comments that there is a need for a concrete figure on how much Albertans can expect to receive from the CPP’s asset pool.

“Albertans will have the final say on whether to establish the Alberta Pension Plan.”

[email protected]

article content

Share this article on your social networks

notes

Advertisement 2

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Source: www.bing.com