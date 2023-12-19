Ottawa delays launch of innovation funding agency Canada Innovation Corporation



Open this photo in Gallery:

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks at a meeting of federal, provincial and territorial finance ministers in Toronto on December 15, 2023. Nathan Dennett/The Canadian Press

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Tuesday the federal government is considering a major innovation funding plan before the next election and launching a long-promised review of its largest single spending initiative to finance research and development. Is.

The Department of Finance said in a release that this would delay the “full implementation” of the Canada Innovation Corporation (CIC), a funding agency first announced in the 2022 budget, “to no earlier than 2026-27.” ” The government had said in February that the CIC should become active this year.

The delay in the launch of the CIC will likely occur until after the next federal election, which is scheduled to take place in October 2025, meaning it may not launch at all if there is a change in government.

The government also said it would launch a consultation next month on a “cost-neutral modernization of the Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) tax incentive program”, which provides about $3 billion a year in tax credits to companies that Which provide employment to knowledge workers. Canada. The review was first promised in the 2022 federal budget.

Additionally, the government said it will implement recommended reforms to the Business Development Bank of Canada, its small-business financing arm, following a recent legislative review of the agency.

The government said in the February budget this year that the CIC would receive $2.6 billion over four years and would be funded each year thereafter. Ms Freeland and Innovation Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said in a proposal for a blueprint document at the time that the CIC “will not be just another funding agency” but “a results-driven organization with a clear and focused mandate to help “It will happen. Canadian businesses across all sectors and regions have become more innovative and productive.

One of its objectives was to position Canadian companies to play a larger role in the United States as the US shifts its business focus away from China.

Government officials promised that the CIC will have a clear mandate to help Canadian businesses in all sectors and regions become more innovative and productive, while being guided by private sector expertise. CIC was also prepared to take over one of Canada’s oldest innovation funding programs, the Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP), which is now managed by the National Research Council. Under the new scheme, this transfer will happen only when CIC is fully implemented and RIAP will remain in NRC till then.

The Canada Innovation Corporation Act received royal assent in June and the government promised it would be operational this year with a board and chief executive in place by last spring. But there has been no news for months and the government has not yet announced who will run it. There was no mention of this in the Finance Minister’s fall economic statement.

The CIC was designed to be the latest in a long series of major programs from the Trudeau government to spur innovation and boost productivity, including the Supercluster program, which failed to have a meaningful impact on Canada’s long-lackluster productivity performance Are.

However, Ottawa’s funding of early-stage technology has come under intense scrutiny after an investigation by another agency – Sustainable Development Technology Canada – uncovered evidence of improper funding and conflict-of-interest violations.

At House of Commons and parliamentary committee hearings, opposition Conservative MPs have seized on the controversy, referring to the SDTC as a “billion-dollar Liberal green slush fund”. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has said he would stop it if possible.

SDTC, which was established more than two decades ago, has been unable to fulfill its role as Canada’s largest funder of green technology since the beginning of October. Mr Champagne suspended the agency after receiving the report of the investigation, which was initiated earlier this year due to whistle-blower complaints. He ordered SDTC to implement a series of corrective measures and review its human resources practices. He said the agency’s ability to award grants will be halted until the grants are completed to their satisfaction.

Since the release of the report, longtime chief executive Leah Lawrence and board chair Annette Verschuren have resigned, and the federal Auditor General has launched its own investigation.

The government had initially announced the creation of the CIC last year with the $15 billion Canada Growth Fund. The arm’s-length fund is now up and running, and recently announced its first investment: $90 million for a Calgary-based geothermal energy company. The CGF has been established to deploy a combination of financial instruments, including equity, debt, contracts for difference and offtake agreements, to help the private sector reduce investment risks and meet climate targets.

Source: www.theglobeandmail.com