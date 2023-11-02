Ottawa, Alberta send dueling letters as pension fight continues

Chrystia Freeland is set to meet with provincial and territorial finance ministers to discuss Alberta’s proposed withdrawal from the CPP

The federal finance minister sharply rejected Alberta’s claim that it is entitled to more than half of the Canada Pension Plan’s assets if it decides to split from the national fund, and warned the prime minister that he is failing to convince his constituents. Putting you at financial risk.

Chrystia Freeland told Danielle Smith in a letter Wednesday that her claim that Albertans would pay less in pension contributions under the domestic plan is “ultimately based on a flawed analysis” of how much money the province would receive if it left the CPP. .

Meanwhile, Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner acknowledged in his letter to Ms. Freeland on Wednesday that his province’s calculations are incomplete. Alberta’s assumptions are based on public information, he said, and Ottawa has access to data that could affect the math.

Ms. Freeland is scheduled to meet with provincial and territorial finance ministers on Friday to discuss Alberta’s proposed withdrawal from the CPP.

The latest effort to defund the Alberta Pension Plan (APP), which began as part of the United Conservative Party’s multi-pronged campaign to wrest the province away from Ottawa, is threatening to turn into a national controversy, with other governments Standing against Ms Smith. Ontario called a special meeting of finance ministers last week, while arguing that Alberta’s plan could cause “serious harm” to Canadian retirees.

Ms. Freeland, responding to Ms. Smith’s Oct. 18 letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said the CPP is the foundation for a “secure and dignified” retirement for Canadians, including those in Alberta.

“While Alberta has the right to withdraw as it wishes, Albertans deserve to know that doing so would be a historic, costly and irreversible mistake,” he wrote.

Alberta’s call to abandon the CPP hinges on a report the government commissioned from LifeWorks, now owned by Telus Health. It determined that Alberta would be entitled to $334 billion of the CPP’s $575 billion assets if the province exercised its right to establish its own plan by 2027.

However, Alberta’s interpretation of the formula is widely disputed. Ms. Freeland pointed to analysis by University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe, which, using LifeWorks’ math, said Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia would be entitled to 128 per cent of the CPP’s assets.

Smith says Alberta’s CPP exit campaign will continue despite questions over key numbers

In his letter, Mr. Horner requested Ms. Freeland to provide Alberta with the federal government’s calculations of what the province will receive, as well as the underlying data. The CPP’s evaluation report, prepared by the Office of the Chief Actuary of Canada, includes information and data needed to “improve” LifeWorks’ work, he said.

The legislation governing the CPP does not obligate the federal government to provide or negotiate an estimate to the departing province.

Ms. Freeland’s spokeswoman, Katherine Kaplinskas, did not say whether the finance minister planned to provide Alberta with Ottawa’s pension calculations. Frank Switzer, a spokesman for CPP Investments, referred questions to the federal government about the exit process.

While Ms. Smith favors establishing an APP, she has confirmed that her government will not exit the CPP without holding a provincial referendum. He has also said that such a vote would not occur until Albertans were given a concrete understanding of how much money the province would receive from the CPP to establish its own retirement pool.

Albertans expressed disbelief during the tele-townhall that the province would walk away with 53 per cent of CPP’s assets. As doubts grow, Ms. Smith and her government have indicated that the proposed referendum may not take place, which would effectively end the UCP’s push for an APP.

Alberta has earmarked $9.3 million for an advertising campaign promoting an app and a consultation process that gauges interest in the plan. The government has based the advertising blitz and town halls on the $334 billion assumption, while acknowledging that the LifeWorks numbers need to be tweaked.

Ms. Smith spent much of September and October trumpeting the LifeWorks report, arguing that it was proof that the rest of Canada takes advantage of Alberta’s prosperity. But despite reports, an advertising campaign, a consultation process and several exchanges of letters with federal officials, the government did not mention the APP as a priority in its throne speech on Monday.

