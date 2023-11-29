Quick Take:

Otherball has raised $12.7 million in a seed round led by Hashed and ANRI.

The fundraise also attracted participation from Sepharmian, Hashkey Capital, EveryRealm, Ethereal Ventures and Immute, among others.

IZUMO is building a platform that empowers creators to connect with fans and monetize their content using Web3 and AI technologies.

Otherball has closed a $12.7 million funding round led by Hashed and ANRI. The seed round also attracted participation from Sepharmian, Hashkey Capital, EveryRealm, Ethereal Ventures, Imute, Global Brain and Globis Capital Partners.

Kun Gao, founder of anime streaming and licensing company Crunchyroll, was among the individual investors who participated in the round. This fundraising brings the total amount raised to $14.9 million, following an angel round of $2.2 million announced in May 2023.

Otherball describes itself as an entertainment company dedicated to “creating mutual understanding beyond borders”. One of its flagship products is the virtual entertainment platform IZUMO. According to Otherball, IZUMO empowers fans to engage with and monetize their content using Web3 and AI technologies.

The company has already demonstrated its disruptive capabilities in the entertainment industry with its pioneering projects ‘Alice’ and ‘SAI by Izumo’. A beta version of its virtual entertainment platform is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2024, with a full-scale public launch expected later in the year.

Commenting on the fundraising, Enderball’s CEO, Shunsuke Oyu “Captain” described the company’s role in a world that is gradually becoming more avatar-oriented as part of a larger liberation of human potential.

“This philosophy has remained unchanged since our founding and is at the core of our vision for the future. “Furthermore, by looking at the games and content that kids are passionate about today, it becomes clear that a significant portion of humanity will inevitably and irreversibly engage in economic activities through avatars,” said Captain .

According to Captain, VTubers (virtual YouTubers who use virtual avatars generated within computer graphics to create real-time motion content) are the future of content creators.

“To support this exciting event, our company has tackled many challenges in the characters and surrounding technical areas through efforts like Alice and SAI,” said Captain.

