Other Barks and Bites for Friday, October 27: Apple hit with potential Apple Watch import ban; Biden rewards innovators and scientists with prestigious awards; And the Commerce Department named the names of 31 regional technical centers.

ITC hits out at Apple by potentially banning Apple Watch imports by LEO

On Thursday, October 26, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) issued a limited exclusion order (LEO) and cease-and-desist order against Apple, potentially barring the technology company from importing Apple Watches. The ITC found that Apple violated Section 337 by importing Apple Watches, which infringed two Masimo patents covering technology related to reading blood-oxygen levels. Apple can appeal the ban to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit after a 60-day presidential review period.

Artist Owes NFT Creator $1.5 Million After Trademark Infringement Judgment

On Wednesday, October 25, a California district court ruled that a conceptual artist who copied Bored Ape’s NFT art must pay $1.5 million in damages for infringing the NFT creator’s trademark. Artist Ryder Ripps tried to argue that his art was intended to be a parody of Yuga Labs’ NFT art. However, Ripps was found liable for a $1.5 million fine due to various charges including trademark infringement, cybersquatting, and false advertising.

President Biden Announces Recipients of the National Medal of Science and National Medal of Technology and Innovation

On Tuesday, October 24, President Joe Biden announced nine winners of the National Medal of Science and ten winners of the National Medal of Technology and Innovation. Both awards are the highest awards in their respective fields of science and innovation. The award winners made a wide range of scientific advances and technological innovations, from life-saving medical treatments to innovations that protect democracy. President Biden said, “The strength of the nation is measured by the boldness of its science, the quality of its research, and the progress it helps make not just for the country but for the world.”

Commerce Department designates 31 regional technology hubs in effort to boost innovation

On Monday, October 23, the US Department of Commerce announced 31 regional innovation and technology hubs as part of the government’s bid to encourage domestic innovation, manufacturing and jobs. The Tech Hub program is part of the Chips and Science Act and has also been awarded 29 strategic development grants. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said, “Our Tech Hub program…will spur innovation across the country by promoting cutting-edge technology investments and creating 21st-century jobs in people’s backyards.” Technical centers and grants cover 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Companies agree to dismiss medical device patent dispute

On Friday, October 27, Edwards Lifesciences and Aortic Innovation agreed to dismiss their ongoing patent dispute before the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC). The Patent Trial and Review Board (PTAB) had previously ruled in favor of Edwards, who had argued that two claims in the aortic patent should not have been granted.

EPO publishes report on mRNA patent development

On Wednesday, October 25, the European Patent Office (EPO) published a Patent Insights Report on recent developments in mRNA technologies. During the coronavirus pandemic, mRNA technology entered the popular consciousness due to the important role it played in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. However, the EPO report found that mRNA patent activity was already increasing before the pandemic.

USPTO issues pair of notices announcing tribal consultation and requesting public comments on WIPO negotiations

On Tuesday, October 24, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued two notices announcing tribal consultations and requesting public comments on the issues that will be negotiated at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). Tribal consultation will cover issues related to genetic resources, traditional knowledge and traditional cultural expressions and will be conducted through webinar on January 16, 2024. The request for public comments covers the same topics as the Tribal consultation with written comments due on January 22, 2024.

Taco Bell wins in Taco Tuesday trademark battle

On Tuesday, October 24, fast food chain Taco Bell published a press release announcing that it had ended its trademark dispute with the New Jersey restaurant, and released the “Taco Tuesday” slogan from trademark protection. Taco Bell led the charge to overturn “Taco Tuesday” trademark protections owned by small restaurants across the country. Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar was the last holdout in New Jersey.

This week on Wall Street

US economy sees strong growth in third quarter

On Thursday, October 26, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) posted third quarter GDP figures, showing the US economy posting an impressive 4.9% annual GDP growth rate. The growth rate is the highest in the last two years despite rising interest rates and persistent inflation concerns.

Amazon launches sovereign cloud to comply with EU privacy laws

On Wednesday, October 25, Amazon Web Services announced the launch of the AWS European Sovereign Cloud to help its customers in the public sector comply with more stringent data privacy laws in the European Union. The tech company is planning to launch a European sovereign cloud in conjunction with a new AWS region in Germany, which will allow all EU customers to access advanced privacy controls. The European Union has strengthened its data privacy laws due to concerns over big tech companies hosting sensitive data on public clouds.

