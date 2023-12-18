Other Apple Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends With a 5.7% Yield

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), the world’s most valuable company in terms of market capitalization, is an investor-favorite stock. As the tech sector bounced back from a crushing defeat this year, Apple has been one of the best-performing large-cap stocks, gaining nearly 50% year to date.

Famous investor Warren Buffett called Apple one of his “crown jewels”, claiming that it is “a better business than any business we’ve owned.” About 48% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s total portfolio is in Apple stock, which was worth more than $176 million as of Sept. 30.

Magnificent Seven stock isn’t the only Apple stock you should consider investing in. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) is one of the most popular hospitality real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the country, with one of the largest portfolios of upscale hotels in the US. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 224 hotels, including popular chains like Hilton, Hyatt. And Marriott.

Apple Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share (distributed monthly), yielding 5.64% at the current price. The REIT’s four-year average dividend yield is 4.05%. Apple Hospitality has also increased its dividend by more than 57% in the last 12 months.

In comparison, the tech giant, which also pays $0.96 in annual dividends, yields just 0.48% on its current stock price.

strong financials

Apple Hospitality’s financials have improved significantly in recent quarters, with the travel and hospitality sector picking up amid strong pent-up demand. The REIT’s comparable hotel revenue per available room (RevPAR) has increased 7% since the third quarter of 2019, as of the quarter ended Sept. 30. This marks the highest quarterly growth since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospitality REIT’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 2.6% year over year to $118.9 million last quarter, while operating income increased 1.2% from the same period last year to $75.41 million.

“Our strategy of investing in a broadly diversified portfolio of high-quality, low-margin rooms-focused hotels has been tested across economic cycles and has consistently delivered attractive results for our investors. “Our improved performance since the beginning of the pandemic has enabled us to maintain the strength and flexibility of our balance sheet, making us acquisitive in the current transaction environment,” said Justin Knight, CEO of Apple Hospitality. “Through strategic asset management, our efficient operating model and continued strengthening in ADR [average daily rate]Despite persistent inflation and wage pressures, we were able to achieve strong margins during the quarter.”

Business expansion and development prospects

Apple Hospitality acquired five hotels in the first nine months of 2023 for approximately $178 million. The REIT also has three hotels under contract and expected to close by 2025.

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality’s annual revenue to hit $1.33 billion in fiscal 2023, representing growth of 7.7% year-over-year. The consensus earnings-per-share estimate of $0.78 for the current year reflects year-over-year growth of 5.4%. The REIT said in its third-quarter earnings report that it expects RevPAR of its comparable hotels to grow between 5.5% and 7.5% in the current year. At the same time, annual net income is estimated to be between $167 million to $189 million.

