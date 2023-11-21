OSN+ and Anghami sign landmark transaction set to transform MENA Entertainment

OSN+ and Anghami Inc. The combination will be the first regional platform that offers video and music, backed by a cash investment of up to $50 million in Anghami and will bring together over 120 million registered users, 2.5+ million subscribers and $100+ million revenues at closing.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In a landmark transaction to reshape the MENA media and entertainment landscape, OSN+The region’s leading streaming platform for premium content and Angami Inc, (NASDAQ: ANGH) (“Anghmi”), the Middle East and North Africa’s leading music and entertainment streaming platform, has announced a deal that will unite their businesses. The first of its kind in the region, the combination of two local homegrown brands will provide an unprecedented digital aggregation of the best and latest in premium movies, TV shows, music, podcasts and more, providing consumers with a rich and seamless user experience. ,

Supported by OSN Group’s cash investment of up to $50 million in Angami, the deal will bring together more than 120 million registered users, more than 2.5 million paying customers, with revenues of more than $100 million at closing, which Will turn Anghami Inc into one. The largest streaming platform in the region. Anghami has a catalog of over 100 million songs, including exclusive songs from artists such as the best-selling Middle Eastern artist of all time, Amr Diab, while OSN+ has over 18,000 hours of video content and exclusive content from premium international studios such as HBO Has a special partnership with. NBC Universal, Paramount, and major Arabic and Turkish studios.

With customer-centricity at its core, the new platform will be committed to providing the best product and content experience in the region. Recognizing the strength of both brands, the platform will leverage Anghami’s strong tech stack and rich music catalog along with OSN+’s library of premium video content to deliver a unique digital streaming experience with AI-driven hyper personalization that resonates with the user. Prioritizes recommendations based on preferences.

Eli Habib is set to become Anghami’s co-founder and CEO of the combined business commented: “Joining with OSN+ is a leap forward in Anghami’s journey to reinvent entertainment in the Arab world. We are bringing together technology, music and video to create a comprehensive media ecosystem. It “There’s an opportunity to deepen our connection with our users. Build something they’ll really love.”

Joe Kawkabani, CEO, OSN Groupsaid: “This is a major milestone in OSN’s journey as we continue to grow our streaming business. Combining OSN+ content with Anghami’s technology allows us to provide our customers with the best entertainment in one place. are able to provide, ensuring that we are continuously developing our offering to meet their needs. As two home-grown entities with an unrivaled understanding of the local market, we are confident that this new offering Regional streaming will change the face of the landscape.”

OSN Group will invest in Angami at a valuation of $3.65 per share, which is 3.9 times the stock’s average price last month. Angami intends to maintain a listing of its ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market following the closing of the transaction. Subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Following the closing of the transaction, OSN Group will own the majority stake in Anghami Inc. The final amount of OSN Group’s cash investment in Angami and the final number of Angami Securities to be issued in the private placement to OSN Group are subject to this. Adjustments based on the terms of the definitive transaction agreement. In addition to its stake in Anghami, OSN will continue to run its linear TV business OSNTV, with Joe Kaccabani as group CEO.

About OSN+

OSN+ is the region’s leading local premium streaming service, with an incredible line-up of exclusive global and local curated content. Led by its long-term partnerships with major studios including HBO, NBC Universal, Paramount+, Endeavor Content, MGM and Sony, the platform ensures America’s audience with the latest content, including critically acclaimed series and must-see movies. Are. As well as world-class Arabic original content and OSN+ originals.

OSN+ can be accessed via all your favorite devices, including major TV platforms, all iOS and Android devices, and the web. Learn more and stream now www.osnplus.com

About OSN

OSN is the leading service of premium entertainment in the MENA region in 22 countries, featuring exclusive and on-demand premium global and local hit TV series and movies. OSN distributes content across several divisions: OSN+, OSNtv, and b2b offerings in each market. Home to the most compelling content from around the world, OSN leads premium content including Western, Arabic, Turkish and more divisions, uniquely known for airing the latest content on the same day as the US, including popular series, blockbuster movies And included. The best in kids and lifestyle programming.

OSN’s ambition is to provide entertainment for everyone, everywhere, which is reflected in the company’s three key pillars: a customer-first approach, unmatched exclusive content and unbeatable value. By bringing together reimagined linear channels as well as global network partnerships, studios and originals, OSN offers an ecosystem of entertainment.

about angami

The first, most established and fastest-growing music technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa region, Anghami is the preferred destination for Arabic and international music, podcasts and entertainment. With an extensive ecosystem of music, podcasts, events, and more, Angami provides the tools for anyone to create, curate, and share their sound with the world. Launched in 2012, Anghami was MENA’s first music-streaming platform to digitize the region’s music. Today, it has the largest catalog consisting of over 100 million songs and licensed content from major Arabic labels, independent artists and global distributors, available to 120 million registered users. Anghami has established 40+ telco partnerships to facilitate subscription and customer acquisition, in parallel to building long-term relationships with major music labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and Merlin Network and presenting their music. Anghami is constantly licensing and creating new and original content. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Anghami has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. To know more about Anghami, please visit: https://anghami.com

