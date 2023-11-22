Osium AI uses artificial intelligence to accelerate content innovation techcrunch

While everyone is trying to figure out how artificial intelligence can be leveraged across different industries, French startup Osium AI has found an interesting use case for AI – research and development in materials science.

Founded by Sarah Najmark and Luisa Bauneder, the startup has raised $2.6 million in seed funding from Y Combinator, Singular, Kima Ventures, Collaborative Fund, Rise Fiture and several business angels (Julien Chaumondt, Thomas Klögel, Isaac Oates, Liz Wessel, Ebert Hera Group). Round raised. , Patrick Joubert, Sequoia Scout and Atomico Angel).

“During my undergraduate studies, I did research on ingredients, especially in the field of cosmetics. And I noticed that content development methods were still very manual, with a lot of trial and error and many methods relying primarily on intuition,” Sarah Najmark told me.

After graduating, she joined Google He co-authored some patents.

“I was the technical lead, so I really had ownership over end-to-end artificial intelligence pipelines across robotics and systems engineering topics,” she said.

As for their co-founder Luisa Bouneder, she spent three years working on data products for industrial companies, and specifically in the materials sector. He also saw for the first time that there were a lot of trials and errors that were slowing down the development process.

“In discussions with a number of industrial companies, we also realized that there were indeed new challenges associated with sustainability with the development of new materials: lighter materials – for example materials for aeronautics – but also more sustainable, eco-friendly materials, With optimized and green manufacturing processes,” Najmark said.

“This is a topic that really impacts all kinds of industries, including manufacturing, packaging, aeronautics, aerospace, textiles and smartphones,” he said later in the conversation.

So how does Osium AI actually work? It’s about optimizing the feedback loop between content creation and testing using a data-driven approach. With the startup’s proprietary technology, industrial companies can predict the physical properties of new materials based on a list of criteria. After that, Osium AI can also help refine and optimize those new materials while avoiding common mistakes associated with trial and error.

Many industrial companies are already trying out Osium AI solutions and see its potential. Najmark said, “Our users saw that our solution could enable them to accelerate both content development and analysis by up to 10 times. So from the very beginning of our testing, we saw that we were bringing value.”

In many ways, Osium AI is just getting started. There are only two people working for the company (two co-founders) so the startup will soon grow its team and start turning these industrial trials into proper contracts.

