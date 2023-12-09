Oscar-nominated ‘Love Story’ star Ryan O’Neal dies at 82

Ryan O’Neal was one of the biggest movie stars in the world in the 1970s, working across a variety of genres with many of the era’s most famous directors, including Peter Bogdanovich and Stanley Kubrick.

Hollywood actor Ryan O’Neal, star love story, paper Moon, peyton place And barry lyndon Died at the age of 82

This heartwarming actor went from a TV soap opera to an Oscar-nominated role love story and put on a sarcastic performance in front of his charismatic nine-year-old daughter Tatum paper Moon.

No cause of death was given, but the actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012, a decade after he was first diagnosed with chronic leukemia.

“My dad Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero,” his son Patrick O’Neal wrote on social media. “He is a Hollywood legend. full stop.”

He often used his boyish, blonde good looks to play men who hid shady or sinister backgrounds behind their clean-cut images.

Oscar nominated performance in Love Story

Ryan O’Neal received his Best Actor Oscar nomination for the tear-jerking 1970 drama love story, co-starring Ali McGraw, is about a young couple who fall in love, marry and discover that she is dying of cancer. The film includes the memorable, but often sarcastic, line: “Love means never saying you’re sorry.”

The romantic melodrama was the highest-grossing film of 1970, becoming one of Paramount Pictures’ biggest hits and receiving seven Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture. It won the award for Best Music.

after love story O’Neal was considered for every major role in Hollywood. At the insistence of director Francis Ford Coppola, Paramount also considered him playing Michael Corleone in The Godfather before Al Pacino got the role.

O’Neill next played a bumbling professor opposite Barbra Streisand in the 1972 screwball comedy For Bogdanovich. what’s up Doc?

“So sad to hear the news of Ryan O’Neal’s passing,” Streisand said in a post on Instagram. He also starred with O’Neal in the 1979 boxing rom-com. main event and described him as “witty and charming”.

After divorcing twice, O’Neal was romantically involved with actress Farrah Fawcett for nearly 30 years, and they had a son, Redmond, born in 1985. The couple separated in 1997, but reunited a few years later. He stayed with Fawcett as she battled cancer, which led to her death in 2009 at the age of 62.

