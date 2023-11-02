OSC explores use of AI in capital markets Stickman Elliott LLP

The Ontario Securities Commission (“OSC”) and Ernst & Young LLP recently published Artificial Intelligence in Capital Markets: Exploring Use Cases in Ontario (“Report”), which examines current artificial intelligence (“AI”) use cases, value drivers, and challenges. Due to the potentially disruptive nature of AI systems, regulators are considering how oversight, regulation or guidance can facilitate the innovation and adoption of AI in Canada while simultaneously protecting investors and maintaining the integrity of capital markets. Can keep.

background

Market participants continue to adopt the use of AI to streamline complex tasks, optimize processes, and uncover trends. While AI systems can help organizations complete projects more efficiently and cost-effectively, they must be aware of and manage AI-related risks.

The OSC Innovation Office supports the OSC in responding to market regulation and emerging trends, new technologies and new business models. Recognizing the transformative potential of AI, the OSC conducted research to better understand and promote awareness of the current and future applications of AI in capital markets.

key findings

Overall, market participants are implementing AI solutions in a phased manner, giving priority to low-risk applications. Higher risk applications are more limited and are currently used as benchmarks or with human supervision.

The report highlights the following topics:

Market participants are currently using AI to enhance their existing products and services rather than creating new ones;

Ontario’s capital markets are in the intermediate stages of AI adoption;

The key value drivers of AI adoption in capital markets include: (i) increased ability to extract information and insights from large amounts of structured and unstructured data; (ii) greater automation of manual processes that involve handling and managing data; (iii) more accurate predictive analytics; (iv) better liquidity forecasting and hedging; and (v) increased end-user satisfaction through more personalized service;

The most mature uses of AI in capital markets focus on: (i) improving the efficiency and accuracy of operational processes; (ii) trade monitoring and detection of market manipulation; and (iii) supporting advisory and customer service;

The use of AI in asset allocation and risk management is less mature in Canada;

Scale is important for the development of AI models: larger companies are developing solutions in-house and using AI more than smaller companies due to the significant investment required;

AI development occurs primarily in-house in Ontario;

While market participants continue to use and explore a range of AI technologies, natural language processing remains the most commonly used; And

Major challenges to AI adoption remain, including data barriers, attracting and retaining skilled workers, and concerns related to privacy, bias, fairness, interpretability, and interpretability.

AI governance

Many organizations implementing AI solutions continue to rely on existing governance and compliance frameworks and personnel. The report suggests that companies should consider adopting a stronger, AI-specific governance framework as the risks associated with AI systems are different and require measures beyond traditional approaches. Such risks include issues related to risk measurement and tracking, reliance on third-party models, use of open-source content, and lack of transparency. Individuals who have AI expertise and domain knowledge should help establish and oversee the governance program, as they are better equipped to understand these unique risks.

What will happen next?

The OSC indicates that it is a key priority to continue to identify and understand the use of AI, its risks and prospects in Ontario’s capital markets. While the OSC staff views the report as an important first step, further collaboration is needed between market participants, innovators, federal and provincial governments, securities regulators, and financial services regulators to develop consistent regulation and support responsible AI innovation and adoption. . There is also a need for international cooperation through forums such as the International Organization for Securities Commissions to develop comparable global standards.

[View source.]

Source: www.jdsupra.com