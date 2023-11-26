Osaka student entrepreneur sets up company to help English learners, eliminate gender inequality – The Mainichi

Kaho Fujikawa, leader of the first officially recognized student-founded enterprise at Osaka Metropolitan University, is seen on the university’s campus in Osaka city on October 10, 2023. (Mainichi/Tatsuya Kishi)

Osaka – A student-founded initiative to advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by hiring women in developing countries to meet the growing demand for English skills ahead of the 2025 World Expo in this city in western Japan Education startup has been launched.

Kaho Fujikawa, a 21-year-old economics major, said, “Education is the foundation of society. I want to contribute to society broadly and provide employment to women, especially mothers, in developing countries.” The third-year student at Osaka City University (Osaka Metropolitan University) was introduced in the university’s alumni magazine this October as the founder of the institution’s first official student-led enterprise.

Fujikawa named the business Logiglish, combining “logic” and “English” to emphasize his aim of providing efficient and practical English education. Based on a university campus, the business was officially registered this February. Seeing the 2025 Expo as an opportunity, the main objective was to help achieve the goals of the UN’s 2030 Agenda, including gender equality.

Born in Kobe, Fujikawa attended institutions affiliated with the national university there from kindergarten to high school. She grew up watching American TV shows and participated in English language debates in high school.

She joined the university in April 2021, when classes were being held primarily online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The summer of his sophomore year, he learned about a program linking industry, government and academia to foster young entrepreneurs growing beyond their local communities. Students from major universities from different parts of Japan participated, receiving guidance from large companies such as Kyocera and Panasonic.

Communicating with representatives from some of the participating companies, Fujikawa explored business ideas to help provide income for women in developing countries, where the gender-based pay gap is large. On family trips to developing countries in Asia and elsewhere, she had seen how cultural and economic differences affected people’s lives, especially women, who were relegated to household chores and almost isolated from society after marriage. It was done.

At one point, she discovered that one of her economics instructors was involved in the development and sale of English proficiency tests using speech recognition technology. This led to a rapidly growing network of contacts, including one or more language professors and foreign software developers.

Logiglish’s goal is to provide completely tailored academic advising. Fujikawa said, “After meeting some linguistics experts, I thought it was a chance to start a business based on providing customized English learning support in areas needed for each individual.”

The company is recruiting women as conversation partners in developing countries like Ghana and the Philippines where English is the official language.

Fujikawa said, “I want the business to take off, understanding the importance of being the university’s first official student enterprise.”

(Japanese original by Tatsuya Kishi, Osaka Regional News Department)

