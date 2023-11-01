Orsted lost up to $5.6 billion due to stalled US projects

A view of turbines at the Ørsted offshore wind farm near Nystad, Denmark on September 4, 2023. Reuters/Tom Little/File Photo Get licensing rights

Nov 1 (Reuters) – Renewable energy firm Orsted (ORSTED.CO) on Wednesday halted development of two U.S. offshore wind projects and said related losses could rise to 39.4 billion Danish crowns ($5.58 billion).

The stock, which had fallen nearly 40% since August, fell another 22% in early trading.

Orsted, the world’s largest offshore wind developer, said it will cease development of its 2,248-megawatt (MW) Ocean Wind 1 and 2 projects in New Jersey as part of an ongoing review of its US offshore wind portfolio.

Chief Executive Mads Nipper said, “Significant adverse developments from supply chain challenges, project program delays and rising interest rates have led us to this decision.”

The Danish company indicated in August that the US could lose 16 billion crowns due to supply chain issues, rising borrowing costs and a lack of new tax credits.

On Wednesday, Orsted raised that number to 28.4 billion crowns and said provisions related to the cancellation of both projects would amount to between 8 billion and 11 billion crowns in the fourth quarter.

According to Bernstein analyst Deepa Venkateshwaran, the writedowns were in line with expectations.

Halving Ocean Wind 1, the more advanced of the two projects, “sends a positive signal that they are committed to only moving forward with valuable projects,” Venkateshwaran said.

Rising inflation, rising interest rates and rising costs from supply chain delays have cast doubt on plans by US President Joe Biden and many states to replace fossil fuels in energy production and use offshore wind to reduce carbon emissions. Have given.

On Tuesday, energy major BP (BP.L) booked a $540 million third-quarter writedown on wind projects after New York state officials asked BP to request better terms to reflect “inflationary pressures and allow for delays.” Rejected.

Norway’s Equinor (EQNR.OL), BP’s partner in the New York offshore wind development, on Friday reported a $300 million loss on the projects.

($1 = 7.0641 Danish crowns)

