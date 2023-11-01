ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Danish energy developer Orsted said Tuesday night it is scrapping two large offshore wind energy projects off the coast of New Jersey, increasing uncertainty in an emerging industry the Biden administration and several states are worried about. Governments are counting on it to help with the transition. Stay away from burning fossil fuels that heat the planet.

The company said it was canceling its Ocean Wind I and II projects in southern New Jersey, citing supply chain issues and rising interest rates.

Ørsted CEO Mads Nipper said in a statement that the company is disappointed to halt the projects because it believes the United States needs wind power to reduce carbon emissions.

“However, significant adverse developments from supply chain challenges, project program delays and rising interest rates have led us to this decision,” Nipper said.

Orsted lost a $100 million guarantee it posted with New Jersey earlier this month that it would build Ocean Wind I by the end of 2025. That money can be returned to ratepayers.

The company said it will move forward with its Revolution Wind project in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Orsted, the world’s largest wind energy developer, warned in August that it could walk away from one or both of its New Jersey projects, which it said needed more financial subsidies beyond the state-approved tax breaks the company provides. Let’s keep it with ourselves. More than $1 million in tax credits that otherwise would have had to be returned to electric rate payers.

At the time, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who was pushing to make his state the East Coast hub of offshore wind, said the break was necessary to protect the jobs and economic activity Orsted would bring to the state. Murphy’s administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

The decision was the latest in a series of setbacks for the offshore wind industry in the Northeast. Two weeks ago, New York regulators rejected companies’ requests for larger subsidies to complete large-scale wind, solar and offshore wind projects, saying the companies were required to abide by the terms of their deals with the state. Was expected to follow.

Some other offshore wind projects have been cancelled. These include the Park City Wind project off the coast of Massachusetts. AvanGrid, a subsidiary of Spanish utility company Iberdrola, and several Connecticut utilities canceled long-term power purchase agreements.

Offshore wind generally and specifically in New Jersey has faced increasing opposition, both politically – mostly from Republicans – and from residents concerned about environmental impacts, increased costs and loss of views of the ocean horizon. .

Projects are still progressing at some places.

In Virginia, a utility’s plan for a giant wind farm off the state’s coast got key federal approval Tuesday. Dominion Energy received a favorable “record of decision” from federal regulators who reviewed the potential environmental impact of its plan to build 176 turbines in the Atlantic, more than 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Virginia Beach.

Dominion said its project will be the largest offshore wind farm under development in the US and is expected to eventually generate enough electricity to power 660,000 homes once construction is completed by the end of 2026.

And New Jersey still has several other offshore wind projects in various stages of development, with four new proposals submitted in August alone.

Follow Wayne Parry on X, formerly Twitter, www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Wayne Perry, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com