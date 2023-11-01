Orion returns and Jupiter shines with rise of ‘Beaver Moon’: November night sky

A photo of Orion and the northern winter galaxy. (Photo Credit: Alan Dyer/VW PICS/Universal , [+] Images Group via Getty Images) VW Pix/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

November 2023 will be an excellent month for stargazing. It may be cold outside above the equator, but there’s plenty to see in the night sky as daylight savings ends in North America.

From the full moon and full moon to when to see the Venus conjunction and major meteor showers, here are the sky-watching highlights for November 2023:

Jupiter reaches opposition at the beginning of this month. getty

1. Jupiter at its brightest and best

When: Thursday and Friday after dark, November 2-3

Where: Eastern Sky

Jupiter will reach its annual zenith tonight Oppose around midnight EST, which marks it’s biggest, brightest and brightest in 2023. This will happen because Earth will be right between Jupiter and the Sun, resulting in the giant planet appearing completely illuminated when viewed from Earth. From our perspective, it will be 100% “full” and will rise in the east at sunset and set in the west at sunrise. This is the best time of year to see Jupiter with the naked eye, binoculars or a small telescope, but you don’t need to be specific – any time of the month is a good time to see Jupiter and its moons.

2. Return of Orion

When: Two hours after dark

Where: Eastern Sky

Orion—and especially the three stars of Orion’s belt—are a symbol of the winter sky above the equator. It rises again in the evening night sky early this month, with the “Three Kings” – Alnitaq, Alnilam and Mintaka – rising in a vertical line to the east. On either side will be the bright, reddish star Betelgeuse and the blue supergiant Rigel.

Crescent Moon with Venus at night getty

3. Moon and Venus in conjunction

When: Before sunrise on Thursday, November 9

Where: Eastern Sky

Rise before dawn and you’ll see a 15% waning crescent moon appear close to Venus, which is currently shining in the pre-dawn sky as the “Morning Star.”

4. A beautiful crescent moon

When: Wednesday-Friday, November 15-17

Where: Western Sky

Look to the south-west after sunset on these three nights and you will see a beautiful view of the crescent moon. It will be 7% illuminated on Wednesday, 14% on Thursday and 23% illuminated on Friday, making it also possible to see “Earthshine” on the dark side of the Moon – sunlight reflected from Earth back onto the lunar surface. After emerging from the Sun’s glare the Moon will now appear to grow each day as it orbits Earth and moves away from the Sun.

The Leonid meteor shower as seen from Vladivostok, Russia on November 17, 2022. (Photo by Guo) , [+] Feizhou/Xinhua via Getty Images) Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

5. Leonid’s Peak

When: Friday/Saturday, 17/18 November

Where: All Sky

Typically producing about 15 “shooting stars” per hour, the Leonid meteor shower isn’t one of the year’s best, but it’s dependable. It is also notable for its long and shining trains with “shooting stars”. Tonight is a good night to look at the stars in pencil-in – you might be very lucky and see bright Leonid.

6. Moon slides closer to Jupiter

When: After dark on Friday and Saturday, November 24-25

Where: Eastern Sky

Look to the east after dark and you’ll see the waxing gibbous moon shining 93% directly above Jupiter, which will still be spectacular for a few weeks afterward. Oppose, Come back the next evening and you’ll see that both sides have changed, with the Moon shining even brighter than the previous night, but now situated to the lower left of Jupiter.

The full “beaver moon” rising behind the Gran Sasso d’Italia on November 7, 2022. (Photo by Lorenzo Di) , [+] Cola/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

7. A perfect ‘beaver moon’

When: Dusk on Monday, November 27

Where: Eastern Sky

Tonight the “Beaver Moon,” also known as the “Frosty Moon” and “Long Night’s Moon,” will rise, appearing in bright colors on the eastern horizon this evening. There’s nothing special about it – for example, it’s not a “supermoon” – but the full moon that rises each month is one of nature’s most beautiful sights. Don’t miss it!

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.