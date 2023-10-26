[PRESS RELEASE – Cayman Islands, British Overseas Territories, October 26th, 2023]

Centralized and decentralized exchange aggregator Orion has revealed its 0% fee model for DEX trades making it cheaper than Uniswap. Unlike most DEX platforms, Orion does not charge any commission on trades, allowing users to keep more of their crypto.

On October 16, Uniswap began charging 0.15% on swaps involving assets like ETH, WBTC, and USDC. This creates an additional tax in addition to the protocol fee that can be imposed through governance. The decision by Uniswap Labs to activate interface fees means that Orion is cheaper than Uniswap and provides access to a larger range of liquidity sources.

Uniswap claims that its 0.15% fee makes it cheaper than other AMMs, which can charge up to 1%, and CEX, which can charge up to 2%. However, Orion continues to maintain its zero percent fees for DEX trades, and charges less than 0.25% for CEX, making it cheaper than most AMMs, including Uniswap. Orion also supports stablecoin swaps with 0.03% pricing, making it cheaper than stablecoin platforms like Curve.

Orion’s DAO ambassador Stéphane Douaihy said: “Traders are losing significant amounts of money by using DEXs that charge fees. Over time, their lost value can add up to thousands of dollars. In many cases, users are not even aware of how much they are paying, as fees are not always clearly displayed by the DEX interface.

“Orion charges 0% for DEX trades and has no intention of adjusting to this model. We believe that users who are executing on-chain swaps should be entitled to keep their crypto and get maximum value from each trade. With a fee level of only 0.25% for CEX trades, this makes Orion the most cost-effective aggregator on the market.

Orion supports tier-one exchanges such as Binance, OKEx and KuCoin, whose deep liquidity can be accessed through Orion’s single terminal. This allows traders to access the assets they want at the price they want, without any of the downsides found on other DEX platforms. Meanwhile, for onchain swaps, Orion’s zero-fee structure allows users to bypass Uniswap’s 0.15% tax and ensure that more value stays in their personal wallet.

Orion aggregates liquidity from the world’s top centralized and decentralized exchanges. This enables traders to access the long tail of crypto assets and enjoy the best possible pricing. Because Orion charges lower fees than other aggregators, including 0% on DEX trades, it outperforms AMMs like Uniswap and Curve. This allows traders to retain more value with every swap they make.

