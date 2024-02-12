Orioles come close to selling stadium naming rights to T. Rowe Price

The Baltimore Orioles have struck a deal with investment banking giant T. Rowe Price to rename Oriole Park at Camden Yards, sources with knowledge of the matter confirmed to The Baltimore Banner.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity so they could speak freely about the matter, said the parties planned to make an announcement on the deal on Feb. 6. But the future of the agreement, first reported by the Wall Street Journal. This became uncertain when T. Rowe Price was informed that Orioles Chairman and CEO John Angelos planned to sell a controlling stake to a group led by billionaire David Rubenstein, which became public on January 31.

A source said the deal was for 10 years, with the park being renamed T. Rowe Price Park at Camden Yards.

Neither T. Rowe Price nor a representative for Angelos responded to a request for comment from The Banner. But sources said the investment manager — which is currently headquartered in downtown Baltimore and plans to move into new offices in Harbor Point this year — saw the naming rights deal as a way to build its brand.

The sale of the team – valued at more than $1.7 billion – was a surprise not only for T. Rowe Price. Maryland Governor Wes Moore, who had been engaged for months in intense negotiations over a new lease to ensure the ball club remained at Camden Yards, was not informed of the sale before it became public. Moore and Angelos, who were personal friends even before the Maryland Democrat took office in 2023, finally agreed to a lease deal last December.

It is not known whether ownership group T. Rowe Price will move forward with a naming rights deal, the sources said. A spokesman for Rubenstein said he would not comment on any matters related to the team until the sale is finalized.

The name “Oriole Park at Camden Yards” has remained with the stadium since it opened in 1992, and Peter Angelos, who purchased the team in 1993, once said he wanted to preserve it.

“I would never do anything to change the name of Camden Yards,” he said in 2000. “My goal is to keep Oriole Park as it is, known throughout the world as one of the finest parks.”

However, the Orioles fought a successful battle in 2001 for the rights to name the stadium, as the Baltimore Ravens had a clause in their lease to do so.

PSINet purchased the rights to the Ravens’ stadium in 1999. This lasted until 2002, when the Internet service provider went bankrupt. M&T Bank signed a 15-year, $75 million contract with the Ravens in 2003, now extended through 2027.

In 2015, John Angelos Tweeted That “there has never been and is no plan to sell the naming rights to Orioles Park at Camden Yards.”

But five years later, Angelos took over as the Orioles’ “control man” due to his father’s declining health. And last year, a report from the Sports Business Journal said the Orioles were exploring the sale of naming rights to the field at Camden Yards, but the deal was not completed. The Orioles’ lease with the state gives the team the exclusive right to receive revenue from selling naming rights to the stadium.

It also stipulated that any name would be subject to the approval of the Maryland Stadium Authority, which would be granted unless the proposed title was “obscene, in violation of applicable law, or contrary to the character of the stadium as a prominent symbol.” “State…or a name that contains racial epithets, obscenity or signage displaying products or messages of a sexual nature.” It defines an “antithetical” identifier that includes references to tobacco, firearms, gaming or betting. It happens.

Banner reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this story.

Source: www.thebaltimorebanner.com