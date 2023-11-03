November 3, 2023
Origin’s top investor boosts stake after rejecting takeover bid


(Bloomberg) — Origin Energy Ltd.’s top investor AustralianSuper has boosted its stake in the energy company after rejecting an improved A$19.4 billion ($12.5 billion) takeover offer from a consortium led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Australian Stock Exchange data on Friday showed about 21 million shares changed hands at A$8.4 a share. The country’s largest pension fund, AustralianSuper, is the buyer of the A$176 million stake, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information is not public.

The latest purchase, which is equivalent to about 1.2% of Origin’s public float, takes AustralianSuper’s stake in Origin to about 15%. It comes after the $300 billion pension giant said it would reject the “best and final” offer for Origin by a Brookfield-led consortium.

AustralianSuper is saying Origin is being undervalued in the Brookfield deal, which was agreed in March. A three-fourths vote in support of Brookfield’s proposal will be required at the Nov. 23 meeting for the deal to move forward.

Read more: Origin battle shows the emerging power of Australia’s mega-pension

Shares in Sydney-based Origin fell about 0.7% as of 2:20pm local time on Friday, extending its five-day losing streak to 8.7%. The stock is trading at A$8.4 each, below the A$9.53 per share offer by the Brookfield-led group.

The Australian Financial Review previously reported that AustralianSuper Origins was the buyer of the shares. A spokesperson for AustralianSuper said they could not confirm the purchase.

AustralianSuper said on Thursday that a revised offer from Brookfield Group, which includes EIG Global Energy Partners, “significantly falls short of our estimate of the long-term value of Origin.” AustralianSuper has also stressed that Origin is a valuable asset to the energy transition, citing the net zero target as a compelling reason for the company to be more valuable.

Brookfield launched its bid to acquire Origin last November, after the fund previously rejected a $14 billion offer from technology billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes to acquire rival Australian utility AGL Energy Ltd. .

(An update with details states AustralianSuper is the buyer of the block.)

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com

