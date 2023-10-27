Original Bitcoin innovator Craig Wright wins billion-dollar court case

In a recent US Court of Appeals decision, craig wright – who claims to be the founder of Bitcoin BTC/USD – Won a victory in a controversial crypto court case.

What happened:Wright was not in legal partnership with the deceased David Kleiman When they mined Bitcoin together years ago, a US appeals court ruled that

Coindesk reported that the ruling upheld a decision made by a Florida jury in 2021 over whether the Kleiman estate had the right to supply the mined bitcoins — believed to be worth billions.

why it matters: Wright claims to have written a white paper under mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto Pseudonymous, who originally proposed the concept of digital currency on the blockchain.

Kleiman developed Bitcoin with Wright. The email exchange between the pair, published by Gizmodo, is dated March 2008 – six months before “Satoshi” published the Bitcoin white paper.

The Kleiman Estate is currently overseen by David’s brother Ira.

The appeal did not mention a separate $100 million that Wright was instructed to send to W&K Info Defense Research, an entity founded by Kleiman.

Wright’s recent legal battles also include a lawsuit against UK-based crypto developers. They allege that the developers have not included a bypass feature in the Bitcoin-related software. As a result, his firm, Tulip TradingCan’t access some cryptocurrencies.

2022 decision by Norwegian judge Helen Engbrigtsen Wright was labeled a “fraud” and “scammer” due to his claims of being Nakamoto.

