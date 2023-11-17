by louise jackson

SYDNEY, Nov 17 (Reuters) – Origin Energy shareholders VanEck Australia will support a $10.5 billion bid from Canada’s Brookfield and EIG, according to a senior executive of a handful of funds that have revealed their hand ahead of a shareholder vote next Thursday. One of.

According to Jamie Hanna, deputy head of investments and capital markets at VanEck, the Brookfield consortium’s A$9.53 offer is a “good premium” given the uncertainty about Origin Energy’s ability to profit from the shift to renewable energy. Which has 0.3% stake. Original.

Critics of the bid argue it undervalues ​​Origin’s 20% stake in British renewable energy utility Octopus Energy, but Hanna said it is difficult to value the assets.

“There are a number of other shareholders putting a big premium there, but it’s difficult to quantify where it will go,” he said, reiterating the argument made by proxy adviser CGI Glass Lewis when supporting the deal last week.

“The current premium is a good premium and it will struggle to maintain its value if the deal does not go ahead.”

Origin Energy shares were trading 0.5% higher at A$8.78 around noon local time.

Despite supporting the deal, Hanna said it was unlikely to pass at the meeting despite opposition from the country’s largest pension fund, AustralianSuper.

The A$300 billion fund has launched a public campaign against the deal to sell Origin cheaply. Its 16.5% stake is less than the quarter votes needed to outright block the bid, but is likely to carry additional weight because retail shareholders don’t often vote.

The tight race means even a small institutional shareholder backing AustralianSuper could scuttle the deal.

While no one has publicly endorsed AustralianSuper, Vince Pezzullo, head of equities at fund manager Perpetual, criticized the way Brookfield and EIG conducted their campaign in comments reported by The Australian newspaper on Wednesday.

Perpetual, which holds about 3% of Origin shares, has not disclosed how it will vote. A spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Michael Perry)

