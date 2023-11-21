Dublin, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Organoids Market Forecast to 2028 – Global Analysis by Type, Application, Source and Geography” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The organoids market is expected to grow from US$2,507.28 million in 2022 to US$12,206.15 million in 2030; It is projected to register a CAGR of 21.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Factors such as the need for organoids after thoracic surgery and the advantages of organoids compared to analog thoracic drainage devices are expected to boost the growth of the organoids market. Furthermore, the combination of organoids with organ-on-a-chip is also expected to boost the growth of the organoid market during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled personnel hinders the growth of the organoid market.

Combining organoids with organ-on-a-chip to boost organoid market

Organoids and organs-on-a-chip, which serve as emerging pathological and human physiologically relevant in vitro models, have the potential to revolutionize the traditional paradigm of cancer research and generate real clinical benefits . Recent advances in collaborative application of organoids with organ-on-a-chip and 3D bioprinting enable the development of sophisticated cancer models to study the mechanisms underlying tumor-stroma interactions, multiorgan tumor metastasis, and cancer-microenvironment interactions.

By incorporating multiple organoids into an organ-on-a-chip, organoids-on-a-chip can achieve the advantages of both organoids and organs-on-a-chip and allow multiorgans to study tumor metastases and cancer-microenvironment interactions. Can provide a valuable tool for.

Furthermore, technological advancements combining organoids with organ-on-a-chip will facilitate various applications in biological and biomedical fields for disease modeling and clinical drug screening. Technological advancements have enabled the development of brain organoids-on-chip, liver organoids-on-chip, gut organoids-on-chip, and more.

Although organoids-on-a-chip is currently a developing field, there is much room for improvement. Thus, cooperative efforts of interdisciplinary researchers will also be required to reach the full utility of organoids in human biomedical studies and lead the market growth in the coming future.

The global organoids market has been segmented based on type, application, and source. Based on type, the organoids market has been segmented into stomach, intestine, liver, pancreas, lung, brain, kidney and others. Intestine segment to gain the largest share in the organoids market in 2022.

However, the stomach segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Organoids grown from primary stomach tissues provide a physiological understanding of the stomach. In addition to various research studies conducted in the past, several studies are being conducted to understand the mechanisms of dysregulation of the physiological function of the gastric mucosal barrier by pathogens.

Over the past few decades, significant efforts have been made to understand the morphogenesis and homeostasis of the digestive tract using various animal models. Based on application, the organoids market is segmented into developmental biology, pathology of infectious disease, regenerative medicine, drug toxicity and efficacy testing, drug discovery and personalized medicine, and others. Developmental biology to gain major share in organoid market in 2022.

However, the drug discovery and personalized medicine segment is projected to grow with a high CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The need to improve R&D productivity can be attributed to the high attrition levels during the drug development process. ~90% of drugs tested for anticancer activities in clinical trials fail to meet their primary endpoints. New approaches to drug screening are being developed, which focus on biomimetic platforms.

Organoids for testing personalized medicines are derived from embryonic stem cells and adult stem cells. Therefore, they form a functional miniature expression of the original organ. Since personalized medicine depends entirely on matching individual responses with potential treatments, it is widely preferred as a molecular approach to cancer therapy. Based on source, the organoid market is segmented into pluripotent stem cells and organ-specific adult stem cells.

Pluripotent stem cells captured the largest market in 2022 and the same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Three primary groups of cells formed by pluripotent cells make up a human body. These cells could potentially be used in cell replacement therapy to treat patients with cellular diseases. Thus, they are widely used to grow organoids in vitro. Furthermore, pluripotent cells are used in biobanking to preserve patient-derived stem cells in various applications, which can be used in research and therapeutics.

