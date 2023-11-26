Organized shoplifting could cost NY retailers $4.4 billion in 2022: group

Retailers across New York state say there is no end in sight to the growing epidemic of organized shoplifting — and warn it could lead to more store closures, increasing costs for consumers and store employees. There may be a threat of violence against.

Store owners said they lost $4.4 billion last year as a result of retail theft — a move they say increases the urgency for Gov. Kathy Hochul to take action.

However, Hochul vetoed a bipartisan bill last week — to the dismay of store owners — that would have created a task force to combat organized theft.

Hochul rejected a proposal that would have created a 15-member panel composed of experts appointed by the governor, the Legislature and state attorneys general that would create a list of recommendations to respond to retail theft.

The Retail Council of New York State, an Albany-based lobbying group that represents retailers across the state, said it was “extremely disappointed” by Hochul’s veto.

According to a lobbying group, organized retail theft caused $4.4 billion in losses to businesses across the state.

The group’s president and CEO, Melissa O’Connor, issued a statement saying she urged the governor to take “immediate action” to create “an effective, collaborative response to this problem.”

O’Connor said, “He made it clear that retail theft prevention will be a priority for his administration, and we look forward to working with him to achieve results.”

A spokesperson for Hochul said adopting the proposal would cost the state $35 million – an expense that was not allocated in the recent budget.

Law enforcement officials from New York City to Albany to Syracuse have reported an increase in incidents of retail theft – blaming the increase on progressive prosecutors who encourage criminal behavior with lenient penalties for shoplifters.

Last month, Syracuse’s police chief said the city has seen a 55% increase in shoplifting since 2021 — and that’s a conservative estimate.

Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecil said, “The number is probably higher because businesses don’t report it often – but they continue to express concern.”

Cecil warned that small businesses are “having trouble sustaining themselves” because of the shoplifting campaign.

Cecil told WSTM-TV last month that one local pharmacy chain in Syracuse alone lost more than $250,000 a year because of the epidemic of organized retail theft.

A surge of organized theft gangs have forced stores to close in New York City and Albany.DCPI

So far this year, the Albany Police Department has fielded 23 calls for theft at a Stewart’s convenience store on Central Avenue — up from 14 at the same time in 2022.

Incidents of retail theft at the location forced the owner to close the store.

“Retail theft at convenience stores across the state is not as organized as at some other retailers, but is just as dangerous and impactful,” Kent Sopris, president of the New York Association of Convenience Stores, told The Post.

“My members have reported thefts that have left shops in shambles as criminals look for cigarettes, lottery tickets and anything else they can get their hands on.”

Sopris said convenience store clerks are “at extreme risk.”

“One store actually reported that a thief threw a coffee pot at a clerk,” he told The Post. He said his trade group is “ready to work with state and local officials and other trade groups to get control of this issue.”

As of November 19, Albany police have arrested approximately 2,300 people on burglary charges and approximately 340 people have been charged with motor vehicle theft.

This is well above the five-year average of 2,057 arrests for theft and 281 arrests for motor vehicle theft.

New York’s trend closely matches nationwide data showing an increase in “shrinkage.” GNMiller/NYPost

Stores in the Buffalo area, which have seen a gradual decline in robberies and thefts year over year, have nevertheless urged local police to increase patrols in response to incidents of organized retail theft.

Buffalo Wools and Outerwear owner Stephen Landes told WIVB-TV in September that he may have to close his store due to rampant theft of his merchandise.

Landes said he has been robbed 20 times in recent months.

The NYPD has reported a sharp increase in shoplifting incidents in recent years.DCPI

“The police usually blame it on bail reform and say they can’t arrest them and it will just be an appearance ticket, so I think it’s not worth coming to,” Landes said.

Other businesses in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village district have filed similar complaints.

“This is one of the busiest business districts in Buffalo and it feels like there is no police presence,” Landes said. “People come in and out with stuff every day and it happens to all these stores.”

Organized theft is not limited to New York.

According to the Council on Criminal Justice, the Big Apple saw a 64% increase in retail theft incidents during the four-year period between mid-2019 and June of this year.

Governor Kathy Hochul was criticized by retailers for vetoing a bill that would have established a task force to combat organized retail theft. Reuters

A spokesman for the New York Police Department pointed to crime statistics showing that there were more than 93,000 incidents of petty theft by the end of October – a 29% increase from the same period two years earlier, but less than the previous 5% lower than the same period. Year.

Nearly one-third of all shoplifting arrests in the five boroughs last year involved just 327 people, who were collectively arrested and re-arrested more than 6,000 times, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD said these 327 alleged shoplifters targeted 18 department stores and seven chain pharmacy locations, accounting for 20% of all complaints.

