Organize your business finances for 2024

Finance is the foundation of any business. Regardless of the operational plan, marketing plan or quality of human capital, a company’s success always depends on the financial structure that supports these plans. Just as the spine supports the human body, a company’s finances support the entire organization. Operating a business without a finance department or financial support is like trying to function without a body’s spine. Companies that are unable to implement an effective internal finance department must use external financial assistance to properly meet their extensive financial needs.

Organizing the financial housekeeping of a company is a tremendous task that must be implemented over time. Here are some basic tips to help get the process started.

accuracy matters

When building your financial house from the beginning, start maintaining an accurate accounting system. Install a system immediately if one does not already exist. A strong accounting system is a non-negotiable business tool, and it is a must for any business. When systems are organized in such a way that relevant metrics are tracked to reflect the company’s strategic planning, it results in information that is invaluable to the success of the business.

To make informed decisions, company leadership needs a variety of financial information, such as: revenue growth, cost of goods sold, gross and net profit margins, inventory turnover, operational efficiency, and debt ratios, just to name a few.

track changes

I have always been of the opinion that companies exist to meet a need of their target audience and/or to solve a specific problem. For this reason, ensuring that the products and services provided by a company meet customer needs is an important part of the company’s success. Changes in the target market’s demographics, costs of production, methods of distribution, and pricing should be continuously tracked, evaluated, and modified if necessary. In the current inflationary environment, where the cost of supplies varies from one week to the next, tracking becomes an important activity.

Pricing strategy should start from the cost of the products or services. Once costs have been calculated, pricing should reflect the company’s overall strategic plan. Our recommendation is to keep adjusting the prices of products and costs of services as a high priority. This will set the direction for the entire year and the future of the company.

Plan your work – work on your plan

Having said all that, it is now time to focus on creating a strategic plan for 2024. Simply put, identify the goals you want for the year, and then make specific plans to achieve them. Include all resources needed to accomplish each goal.

This will guide the company’s activities and increase the chances of success. Start with historical data by focusing on information from the past year. The results of decisions made over the past 12 months should be analyzed to determine their past success and the potential to carry that success forward in the new year. If a decision was taken that adversely affected the company, it should generally be rejected; However if a suitable situation arises you may consider reusing or modifying some old ideas.

